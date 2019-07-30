Note: The first half of this story ran in the Sunday, July 28, 2019 edition of the Pike County News Watchman, which covered the basketball careers of the three oldest Thompson brothers. Highlights from the playing careers of the two younger brothers along with an overall wrap-up are included in this second half.
In an era when college athletic scholarships weren’t as easy to come by, five Pike County brothers all secured tickets to NCAA Division I schools for their basketball abilities. Those five responded by returning to the education field after college, effectively giving back to their communities. All five also stayed involved with basketball after their playing days by coaching and/or officiating.
“The unique thing about our family is that every one of us boys played in the NCAA (men’s basketball) tournament,” said Bill Thompson, the third of the five college basketball playing brothers. “Being from a little town like Stockdale of about 100 people, that’s very unique.”
Meet the Thompson family. After William Jennings Bryan Thompson (born in Lawrence County, Kentucky) and Ruby Lillian Streitenberger Thompson (born on Bobo Road in Pike County) were married, they had six children — one girl and five boys. All six children were involved in athletics with the lone girl, Bonnie, being a cheerleader. Five basketball standout brothers followed, including Ken, Henderson (“Heckie”) (deceased), William (Bill), Robert (Bob), and Dennis (Denny).
The three oldest brothers — Ken, Heckie, and Bill — all graduated from Stockdale High School and went on to play NCAA Division I basketball at Morehead State University. The two younger brothers, Bob and Denny, graduated from Waverly. Bob played his college basketball at Ohio State, while Denny played at Ohio University.
In 1963, the parents of the five basketball playing brothers, William and Ruby Thompson, moved from Stockdale to Waverly. That move meant that Bob and Denny would be donning the orange and black colors for the Waverly Tigers. It didn’t take long for the youngest two Thompson brothers to make an impact at WHS. They both set basketball scoring records at Waverly and helped their teams get to program milestones before going on to play college basketball.
Bob and Denny have both been inducted into the recently-formed Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame. They were inducted as a part of the second class on December 29, 2017. At that time, Bob was inducted as an individual and Denny as a part of the 1969-1970 basketball team. Then in 2018, Denny was inducted as an individual.
At the time of the move from Stockdale to Waverly, Bob Thompson was in the eighth grade. He joined the Waverly varsity basketball team as a sophomore.
Bob Thompson was the first player in Waverly basketball history to score more than 1,000 points and one of the first to be named All-Ohio. In fact, his 1,121 points, including 407 in his senior season, were the most for a career at Waverly, setting a new record. Thompson and his 1966-1967 Tiger teammates ran through a perfect regular season, going 18-0 overall. They won their sectional semifinal contest in overtime over Ironton before falling to Portsmouth in the sectional final, ending 19-1. Thompson was named Second Team All-Ohio after the season. He received a basketball scholarship to Ohio State.
During the Waverly Athletic Hall of Fame banquet on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, Bob Thompson had plenty of gratitude to share.
“Fifty years have flown by. I can hardly believe it,” said Thompson, leading off his speech. “I would like to thank all of my former coaches, but a couple in particular: Orval Arnett (assistant for many years to Head Coach Carroll Hawhee), who taught hundreds or maybe thousands of us to shoot that perfect gooseneck jumpshot, and of course, Carroll Hawhee, who was a great coach and a great mentor.”
Thompson, who also thoroughly thanked his teammates during the induction speech, explained that the success from their junior year made them all the more determined to go further as seniors. Bob called upon his three older brothers to help make the Tigers better.
“After losing only three games my junior year, we vowed to work our tails off and win the state tournament as seniors,” said Bob Thompson. “My brothers Bill, Heck and Ken scrimmaged against us a lot during the summer of 1966. I owe my brothers thanks for the scrimmages and beating us. We did not win the state title in 1967, but we did go 19-1 and put Waverly’s first perfect regular season into the books.”
At OSU, Bob Thompson started his college basketball career by becoming the second-leading scorer on the freshman team. But it wasn’t until his senior year as a Buckeye that he had the opportunity to experience the NCAA tournament.
The 1970-71 season at OSU was Thompson’s senior year. The Buckeyes went 20-6 overall that season and 13-1 in the Big Ten for first place, securing the conference championship.
Coached by Fred Taylor, OSU went into the NCAA tournament on a 10-game winning streak. Only 25 teams qualified for the NCAA tournament that year, and OSU had a first-round bye. After Marquette beat Miami of Ohio 62-47, the Buckeyes started by defeating Marquette 60-59 to run that winning streak to 11 games. Then they lost to Western Kentucky 81-78 in overtime to finish as runners-up in NCAA Mid-East Regional.
During the pre-induction banquet on Dec. 29, 2017, Bob Thompson shared a story about his recruiting dinner with OSU Coach Fred Taylor. He followed it up with a story from his senior year.
“I think it is fair to say Coach Taylor and I didn’t always see eye to eye. We were flying back from Iowa City. We flew in an old DC prop plane, which was a former Army plane. We affectionately called it the Songbird. I was walking by the coaches on the way to the restroom and Coach Taylor said, ‘Thompson, you’re gaining a little weight. We are going to have to run you a little extra.’ Just like that I said, ‘Why don’t you run me into a ball game now and then?’ That wasn’t the smartest comment I ever made,” said Bob Thompson.
“That was late in my senior year and it was the last trip I took until the Mid-East Regionals in Athens, Georgia. We had a bye in the first round. In the second round we played Marquette. They had a young man named Dean ‘The Dream’ Meminger (drafted by the New York Knicks) that we held to 11 points and beat Marquette (60-59 win). Then we played Jim McDaniels (6-11 forward/center who was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics) and Western Kentucky (81-78 loss, OT). That (loss) put us out (of the tournament). So, we were one game away from the Final Four in 1971. It might as well have been 1,000 miles.”
The impact that Kenny, Heckie and Bill had on their younger brothers cannot be overstated.
“Having three older brothers who played high school and college basketball, I was around the game of basketball and played it as far back as I can remember,” said Bob Thompson. “All three older brothers attended Morehead State College (at that time, now Morehead State University) and we attended as many games there as we could. Looking back at basketball’s impact on my life, I realize that without the game, the educational opportunities and personal and professional contacts it provided, I probably would not have been nearly as successful as I’ve been.”
Having those three older brothers play four years of college basketball, succeed, and graduate to enter the education field blazed a trail for Bob and Denny.
“I idolized my older brothers! I never consciously thought about following in their footsteps,” said Bob Thompson. “From my perspective, basketball in high school and college was simply what Thompsons did! Sure, I worked at the game, but it came very naturally to me. No one in my family ever verbally stated the expectation of college basketball. It was just what we did!”
In 1971, Bob Thompson graduated from OSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and moved to educating the younger generations. From 1971 through 1974, Bob taught physical education and health at Westland High School (Southwest City Schools, Grove City), while coaching basketball and football.
Heading back to southern Ohio, his next stop was Green Local Junior and Senior High (Franklin Furnace), serving as a science teacher as well as being the athletic director, assistant principal, head baseball and basketball coach. He left there as the result of a reduction in force after multiple levy failures. During that time, Bob Thompson earned his Master of Arts degree in Education Administration from Ohio State University. The loss of employment in Scioto County sent him north to the state’s capital once again.
For the next four years, from 1976-1980, he sold new cars and trucks at Bob McDorman Chevrolet and Quality Chevrolet, both in the Columbus area. Then he returned to the education field, securing a job with Olentangy Local Schools (Lewis Center) in 1980 as a middle school principal. From 1982-2002, Bob Thompson served as the high school principal before moving to Director of Operations from 2002-2005.
Thompson retired briefly in 2005, only to be rehired as the Olentangy Local Schools Assistant Director of Human Resources. He retired again, only to be rehired once more as the Olentangy Local Schools — Director of Transportation. He retired again in 2012.
Looking back on the amazing fact that all five brothers received athletic scholarships and played in the NCAA tournament, Thompson said, “It is quite an accomplishment for any high school student to be awarded a college scholarship of any kind. I can’t put into words how proud I am of my family’s basketball and educational career accomplishments!”
The youngest brother, Denny, joined the Waverly High School varsity team as a freshman and went to work, eventually breaking Bob’s records, while helping the Tigers get to the state tournament for the first and only time in school history, finishing with a 22-3 record.
Denny Thompson completed his high school basketball career at Waverly in March 1970 on the floor of St. John Arena on the campus of Ohio State University in the Ohio Class AA State Tournament. He finished by setting a Waverly High School single season scoring record at that time of 528 points, and a school career scoring record of 1,455 points, breaking the previous mark set four years earlier by his brother Bob.
Denny’s career scoring and single season records stood until 2012 when Jake Kretzer (University of Akron and also an NCAA tournament qualifier) completed his senior year at Waverly. Kretzer finished his WHS career with 1,665 points and also set the single-season scoring record at 638 points. Kretzer is Waverly’s three-point shot leader with 187 made. The three-pointer was not a part of the game when the Thompsons were playing basketball.
In order for Denny and the Waverly Tigers to get to the “Final Four” in 1970, the team started its tournament run by winning the sectional title over Ironton. The Tigers met Chillicothe in the district semifinal at Ohio University’s newly built Convocation Center. It took three overtime sessions for the Tigers to come away with the 67-65 victory. On the following night, Waverly defeated the SEAOL champions, Athens, by a score of 63-56. Moving on to the regional tournament, the Tigers claimed a narrow 58-56 conquest over Columbus Walnut Ridge before knocking off Canton Lehman in the regional final by a score of 58-55. The run ended with Dayton Chaminade and a 70-57 loss in the state semifinal.
“I do think we could have beat those other two teams in Columbus, if we would have had the chance to do it,” said Denny during the Waverly Hall of Fame luncheon on Dec. 29, 2017.
“I want to thank the committee for selecting me to receive this recognition. We appreciate (being inducted) into the Waverly High School Hall of Fame. I am humbled and honored. Thank you.”
Denny, who graduated from Waverly High School in 1970, began his college basketball career at Ohio University, playing for the Bobcats. Not only was he following the example of his brothers, but he also had his sister and grandfather to follow.
“My maternal grandfather (Levi Streitenberger) was a school teacher and graduate of Valparaiso University way back when. My sister Bonnie, the oldest in the family, was a cheerleader at Rio Grande during the Bevo Francis era. Her future husband (Jim Magaw) played on the team,” said Denny Thompson.
“My oldest brother Ken received a basketball scholarship to Morehead State University and then went into teaching, coaching and school administration. And then each brother after that received basketball scholarships to Morehead and Ohio State, respectively. No doubt that set the bar high for me to follow in their footsteps (in playing college basketball).”
Denny, like Kenny, got to experience the NCAA tournament twice as a college hoopster. Denny’s Ohio Bobcats went to the tournament during his sophomore year of 1972 and senior year of 1974.
During the 1971-72 season, the Bobcats went 15-11 overall (sports-reference.com/cbb/schools/ohio/1972.html). As a sophomore guard, Denny Thompson appeared in 16 of the 26 games Ohio played that season.
The Bobcats completed league play at 7-3, finishing first in the very competitive Mid-American Conference. The Toledo Rockets also finished with a record of 7-3, although the Ohio Bobcats had beaten them in both head to head meetings during regular season league play. The two squads had to play once again to determine which one would get to the NCAA tournament.
In that clash, Ohio beat Toledo 69-67 at Anderson Arena (Bowling Green) on Tuesday, March 7, 1972 in the MAC title game to secure their spot in the NCAA tournament. In that year, the NCAA tournament was still limited to 25 teams. The Bobcats, coached by James Snyder, lost in the first round of the Mideast Regional to Marquette by a score of 73-49 in Knoxville. UCLA won the championship that year, its sixth in a row at that point under Coach John Wooden (Wooden’s UCLA teams won 10 out of 12 national championships from 1964 through 1975).
It was just one year earlier that his brother Bob had gone to the NCAA tournament with the Buckeyes. Bob’s OSU Buckeyes had beaten Marquette the season before, but lost to Western Kentucky, a rival of the Morehead College Eagles and the three oldest brothers.
The Bobcats improved their win total by one game, 16-10, during Denny Thompson’s junior year, but they did not have a good year in the MAC, finishing fourth at 6-5. Thompson played in 23 of the 26 games.
Then during his senior season with the Bobcats in 1973-1974, Denny Thompson had the opportunity to get to the NCAA tournament for the second and final time. Thompson played in 26 of the 27 games that year.
A challenging slate of MAC games came at the end of the season — one that the Bobcats needed to win out to secure their spot in the NCAA tournament. They beat Western Michigan by two, 78-76, on Saturday, Feb. 16. On Saturday, Feb. 23, they narrowly beat Central Michigan, 79-78, at home on the Ohio University’s Convocation Center floor. Then they traveled to Anderson Arena on Saturday, March 2, and held off the hosting Bowling Green State University Falcons 71-70 to secure the MAC title and head to the post-season.
Once again, the NCAA tournament was a field of 25 teams. And once again, James Snyder’s Bobcats had to face Marquette, and the result was the same, as the Bobcats lost the contest by a final score of 85-59. Marquette went on to finish as the runner-up team that year, falling to North Carolina State in the title game, 76-64. The Marquette Golden Eagles eventually won the championship in 1977.
Also, 1977 was reportedly the same year the tournament became known as the “Big Dance”. Marquette Coach Al McGuire wore a bright blue blazer during much of the 1977 season. A reporter asked him if he’d wear it during the NCAA tournament as well, and the coach replied, “Absolutely. You gotta wear the blue blazer when you go to the big dance.” At that point, the term stuck, according to history gleaned from the Internet.
Soon after that NCAA tournament appearance, Denny became the final Thompson sibling of the clan to graduate from college in the spring of 1974, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Education. In 1975, he graduated from Xavier University, Cincinnati, with a Master’s of Education in School Administration.
From 1975-1977, Dennis Thompson taught science, physical education and health at Hammersville Elementary in Brown County. He also coached basketball and baseball. His next teaching stop, spanning 1977–1981, was at (Frankfort) Adena High School in Ross County where he taught the same classes and coached the same sports.
His next stop was Glenwood High School in Scioto County (New Boston) serving as high school principal in 1981-1982. Then from 1982-1984, Dennis Thompson was the high school principal at (Richmond Dale) Southeastern High School in Ross County. He remained there as the Superintendent from 1984-1993 when the district was known as Scioto Valley Local (Ross County).
Returning to Pike County, Dennis Thompson served as the Parker Elementary Principal (Western Local) in 1993-1994. Then from 1994-2008, he was the Superintendent of Scioto Valley Local Schools (Piketon). At that point, he retired.
All of the Thompson brothers know that playing basketball helped mold them into successful adults. Life lessons were learned from the game that paved the way for all of them to secure scholarships for basketball, earn degrees, and become college graduates.
“My parents and older siblings had high expectations for me. Excuses were not accepted. We were taught to behave, keep our mouth shut and perform,” said Denny Thompson when recalling his youth.
“Basketball (or any sport really) teaches you to win with humility and be able to lose and still keep your head up, because you know that you have tried your hardest. If you haven’t given it your all, then that was something to be ashamed of. There is no doubt that without the support and encouragement of my parents and older siblings, I would not have achieved what I was able to achieve in college, athletics and life.”
Denny believes that growing up on the farm was part of what made him and his brothers work hard at their preferred sport of basketball.
“I think these days, kids simply don’t play enough. They don’t work hard enough at it (athletics), because they have so many other things to do. I was raised on a farm three miles outside of Stockdale, Ohio. We moved to Waverly when I was in the sixth grade,” said Denny.
“There weren’t a lot of distractions on the farm—we played ball from daylight to dark, with high goals in mind. I think each brother fed off the other ones’ skills. We taught and challenged each other. When we mixed it up on the court, we took it very seriously. We had great fun with the competition among each other.”
Bob recalled a memory from Heckie’s early coaching days.
“Brother Heckie was coaching at Western Local in about 1962, when after his high school team’s practice, he started shooting free throws. He had made several when I began counting to see just how many he could make in a row. The first 275 hit nothing but net. The last two or three hit the rim and bounced around a little before going in. He quit shooting after 278 consecutive made free throws, stating that he was getting tired and didn’t want to miss!”
According to the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association, as a coach, Heckie amassed a record of 303 wins and 159 losses in his 21-year coaching career. During his tenure at Western, Coach Heckie Thompson captured numerous titles including: four league, four sectional, three district and one regional. He was Southeastern (Ohio) Coach of the Year in 1968 and 1971.
Heckie was Ohio AP and UPI Coach of the Year in 1968, when his team went undefeated during the regular season and he coached his Indians to the state tournament. It was Western’s second appearance at the state tournament. The other time was in 1942.
Heckie also coached the North-South All-Star Game in 1968. “Heckie” was active in the OHSBCA, serving as District 14 Director for 16 years.
Although Henderson “Heckie” Thompson passed away in 1983, the honors continued for him posthumously.
Heckie was inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 1989 along with Waverly coach C.D. Hawhee, who had coached Bob and Denny. When District 14 of the OHSBCA started its Hall of Fame in 2006, Thompson and Hawhee were members of that inaugural class.
Thompson was inducted into the Morehead State Hall of Fame in 1991. Heckie was also a part of the inaugural Western Hall of Fame class (Pike County) on Jan. 11, 2014, being honored as the head coach of the 1968 team along with all of his successes.
IN SUMMARY
“The game has been good to our family. That’s for sure,” said Bill Thompson, reflecting on their scholarships and experiences leading to their careers in education.
“People like sports,” said Kenny. “We all played. That had something to do with it. You don’t usually see that many brothers playing.”
When asked what basketball taught him, it was summed up in one word by Bill, “Competition.”
“The game has advanced so much,” said Bill. “Our senior year in high school would about compare to eighth grade now as far as ability.”
Ken Thompson’s advice to those currently playing is to stay away from cigarettes and drugs. Years of smoking took a toll on him.
“I used to be an athlete and I can’t hardly breathe now,” said Ken.
He urges those who want to play basketball to keep working.
“It used to be that every schoolhouse had a basketball goal. You don’t see basketball goals up outside houses like you used to see,” said Ken. “My advice is to get out there and shoot. Have a basketball goal at your house. Get your neighbor to come over and play.”
Bob Thompson knows the life lessons that can be learned by participating in a sport.
“Working hard at your chosen sport will pay off in many ways whether you’re rewarded with a scholarship or not. Attributes such as determination, physical and mental stamina, teamwork and working toward common goals will also pay off throughout one’s lifetime,” said Bob Thompson. “Take your sport seriously, work hard at it, have fun with it, enjoy those you play with, listen to your coaches, but realize that in the end, it is just a game! Its purpose is to teach you life lessons, not to be your entire life!”
“Education and athletics can teach you to set goals for yourself, then to work hard (and I mean furiously) to achieve these goals. John Wooden (former coach at UCLA) said, ‘Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.’ Education and athletics can prepare you for life’s successes and failures. It teaches you to not be afraid to go for it (whatever IT is!)”
ADDITIONAL FAMILY ATHLETIC CONNECTIONS
Denny Thompson was quick to point out that the younger generations of the Thompson family also inherited the athletic genes.
“I would like to add that I have a nephew, Ed Thompson, Ken’s oldest son, who was the best athlete in this family. He was a great football, baseball and basketball player. He could have played Division I ball in all three sports. He chose to play football at Ohio State for Woody Hayes. He left Ohio State in 1977 as captain of the team, when he was drafted by the New York Jets. He’s only three years younger than me and really more of a brother than a nephew.”
Ed Thompson played linebacker at Ohio State. Ed’s son, Kirk, who graduated from Portsmouth High School, played as a defensive tackle at the University of Cincinnati.
Pamela Thompson, Kenny’s daughter and Ed’s sister, played basketball at the University of Toledo.
Doug Williams, Heckie Thompson’s grandson, graduated from Piketon High School and played basketball at Miami University (Ohio). Williams was recently named the new boys basketball coach at Western High School in April 2019, taking over the same position his grandfather Heckie held for so long as the head coach of the Indians. A story on Williams and his goals for the Western basketball program will run in a future edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
