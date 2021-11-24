A core of strong players return to the court for the Western Lady Indians this year, as they will look to use their experience to an advantage.
Western will start three seniors, including Alyssa Marhoover, Chloe Beekman and Taylor Grooms. They will be joined by juniors Kenzi Ferneau and Jordyn Rittenhouse. All of those players have logged significant minutes throughout their time on the court.
“I have expectations of this team. We’re dependent on our seniors and juniors, who have four and three years of experience now,” said Western coach Mike Jordan.
“I think we should have a much better season than last year,” said Jordan. “Kenzi (Ferneau) is our returning leading scorer. Kenzi and Jordyn will be our two primary ball handlers. We are going to handle presses as a team. We want to try and keep the games in the 30s.”
Behind those five, the lineup includes junior Emma Henderson, who is on the team but will not play this season due to a foot injury Sophie Rhoades, the lone sophomore; and four freshmen — Kerrigan Marhoover, Macie Colburn, Breleigh Tackett, and Arieanna Teed — complete the roster.
Jordan has two assistant coaches, Kami Knight and Mallorie Williams, this year.
“They (Knight and Williams) are young enough that they can practice,” said Jordan. “We have some former alumni coming in to practice as well, which is a big help. That allows us to work on game situations.”
A highlight for the girls basketball team during the summer months was getting to go to North Carolina to a basketball camp.
“Our girls played really well. We played some good teams in North Carolina and won more than half of our games,” said Jordan. “That’s what I am expecting to see out of this team this year. It all starts and ends with the seniors. They are our leaders. If we are going to have a successful season, it will be with them leading.”
