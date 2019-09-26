More than 100 school districts and 4,200 runners competed in Centerville's Saturday Night Lights cross country competition on Sept. 21. One of those runners was Eastern sophomore Abby Cochenour.
The event included 15 races from elementary age all the way up to the elite championship races. Runners in the elite championship race had to meet a required minimum time. Cochenour's personal best time of 19:34 for a 5K course was quick enough to get her into the girls championship race.
In that elite Saturday night race that started at 9:15 p.m., Cochenour finished 81st in 19:40.51. That time was quick enough for her to receive a MileSplit U.S. Second Team standard, along with 146 other high school runners, girls and boys, in the competition.
Eastern coach Corey Culbertson said the race was the most electric cross country race he had been to, including when he ran at the NAIA Nationals as a student-athlete at Shawnee State University.
"It wasn't on the schedule and we didn't even plan on running it until I contacted the meet director about three weeks prior. But from what I was seeing in Abby's workouts and races, I knew we had to get her into something competitive — something where she would be in over her head a little. That's why I started researching elite style races in the area," said Culbertson.
"Centerville's Saturday Night Lights came up, but the deadline appeared to have passed. After a few days of back and forth texts with the meet director, we were able to get Abby in the race. So much kudos goes out to Centerville Schools and the meet directors for hosting the most exciting race in Ohio, but also for allowing Abby to get into it late."
Cochenour was one of 15 individual runners who joined the teams of runners in the championship race. The girls championship race had 253 runners complete it with 27 teams producing scores.
"After you entered the times, they looked at what personal bests were based on how good teams were and how good individuals were. They only let 15 individuals run in the championship. Her (time of) 19:34 got her into the championship race. If she would have run around 20 minutes, she wouldn't have gotten in," said Culbertson.
"Obviously, it was really good competition, which was why we wanted to go to it. A lot of big schools were in it, like Hilliard Davidson, Hilliard Darby and Lebanon. There was a school from Michigan and two schools from Kentucky. If you look at times from the past, a lot of people run their fastest times there because it is at 9:15 p.m. under the lights. There is no other race in the United States that I am aware of that does this."
Cochenour enjoyed it and definitely wants to run it again. The trails along the course were well-lit for the runners as they made their way over the three-plus mile route.
"The atmosphere was really exciting. It was awesome to be a part of a race like that. When you run at night time, you feel a different type of way. You are more pumped up about it," said Cochenour.
"I was thinking about it all day long. I was really nervous for it. When we got to the start line, all of these big schools had their banners out, and they were getting all pumped up. Then there was just me as an individual runner from down here.
"I lost a little bit of focus during the last mile, I think. That's something I plan to work on. I never went out that fast before. My first mile was 5:53. I went through the two-mile mark at 12:27. I was a little bit exhausted at that point. I was letting my thoughts get to me."
The experience she gained from the competition should pay dividends in the future.
"At the start (of the Centerville championship race), it was so compacted, and people were throwing elbows. I almost tripped up a few times. I've never been a part of something like that before," said Cochenour. "I feel like the atmosphere will get me ready to try and make it to the next level of running at the state meet."
Cochenour's love of running continues to grow, and it grew even more after the Saturday Night Lights competition.
"You feel so free when you do it," said Cochenour, describing how she feels when she is competing. "It gets hard at times, but that is when you just have to want it that much more. It is definitely the hardest sport I've ever done. I really like the challenge the most. You are always chasing something (times, other competitors). You can keep getting better and better with work."
Cochenour is the high school leader for the program this year with the departure of Evan Leist, who graduated this past spring and is now running for Kentucky Christian University.
"I like it that the younger kids look up to me," said Cochenour of her leadership role. "They inspire me because of how much they look up to me."
On Saturday morning prior to Cochenour's night race, the rest of the Eastern runners competed in the Minford Invitational.
In the high school boys competition, the Eagles finished sixth overall with 141 points. Northwest won the team title with 22 points, followed by runner-up Rock Hill with 44 points. Northwest's Landen Smith won the race individually in 16:53, followed by Rock Hill's Jason Aguilera in 17:06.
For the Eagles, Logan Salisbury led the way, taking 26th in 21:34. He was followed closely by teammates Brandon Ward (30th, 22:20), Michael Cantrell (32nd, 22:32), Garrett Tuggle (33rd, 22:34) and Brennen Slusher (35th, 22:39). Hayden Tuggle (44th, 24:02) and Morgan Bridges (50th, 25:45) wrapped up the placements.
Two Lady Eagles ran in the high school girls race. Kaylee Jones finished 21st in 26:46, followed by Emma Brunner, who was 26th in 29:10.
For the junior high Eagles, eighth-grader Teagan Werner continued his success, winning the race in 11:16 to finish five seconds ahead of Charles Putnam, the runner-up from Portsmouth. Eastern finished third as a team with 65 points, behind Rock Hill (46) and Minford (59).
Following Werner, Logan Slusher secured eighth (12:51), Garrett Cody was 19th (13:47), Tucker Leist took 21st (13:55), Carson Salisbury was 28th (14:52), and Sherman Salisbury crossed the line 38th (16:29).
The lone competitor for the Lady Eagles in the junior high girls race was Aubrey Bapst, who finished 24th.
The Eastern cross country teams will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Portsmouth High School/Shawnee State University Cross Country Invitational at Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park in West Portsmouth. This event replaces the Piketon Invitational, which was cancelled due to construction at PHS.
