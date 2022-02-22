WAVERLY— Friday night, the Waverly boys basketball team cut down the nets in celebration of its 77-48 victory over the Athens Bulldogs.
Minutes later, a new net was in its place. It was a celebration, yes, but as the late Kobe Bryant once said: “Job’s not finished” for the now sectional champion Tigers.
Behind an uptempo approach, there was little doubt in the outcome from early in the first quarter. Will Futhey led that charge, cleaning up the paint for a tally of 13 of his 15 total points in the first eight minutes.
The Bulldogs drew closer in the second, but never came within single digits of the number one-seeded Tigers. At half, it was 41-21 Waverly.
Any chance of a major comeback was quickly dispelled by a long-distance shooting clinic behind school scoring record holder Trey Robertson. The senior connected four times behind the arc, which saw the lead grow to 33 points midway through the third quarter.
Eventually sitting towards the end of the fourth, Robertson finished his day with six threes, a couple behind-the-back assists, and 28 points.
One game behind them, Coach Travis Robertson was pleased with his team’s effort in front of the hometown crowd. The path to the regional championship, their goal since the beginning of this season, is now one step closer.
“We knew that journey started here tonight,” he said. “We have to take it one game at a time, but I thought the kids came out and played with a lot of energy, especially early.”
Seven other Tigers ending up contributing to the team’s tally on Friday in addition to Trey Robertson and Will Futhey. Guard Wade Futhey scored 12 with two threes; Braylon Robertson and Penn Morrison scored five; Mark Stulley and Hudson Kelly scored four; and Peyton Harris and Drake Teeters tacked on two points in the fourth.
Athens was led behind by senior Derrick Welsh, who tried to keep pace with Waverly’s 25-point third quarter by scoring 12 on his own. He finished the day with 20 points, joined by Nathan Shakik (12 points) and Landon Wheatley (10 points) as the sole Bulldogs in double digits.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Tigers will held up north to Southeastern in a rematch vs. Warren. Last March, the Warriors knocked out Waverly in a 70-55 district final.
That loss still stings, Coach Robertson said, and his team will be ready for the challenge.
“We’re up for this game,” he said, Warren advancing following a 56-29 victory over New Lexington. “Warren’s a nice team; they’re playing really well right now. It’s gotta be the best eight seed in the state at this point.”
“We got our work cut out for us, but we got four-five days to really prepare and get our stuff together,” Robertson added. “Our kids will be ready to go.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
