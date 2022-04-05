Waverly senior basketball standout Trey Robertson will be taking the court with some elite company this weekend while having the opportunity to be coached by his father Travis Robertson once again.
The father-and-son duo will be heading to Thomas More University’s Connor Convocation Center in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, to be a part of the 2022 BSN Sports Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Game. Billed as the “Battle of the Border”, the Ohio-Kentucky All-Star game is in its 29th year of showcasing the best senior boys and girls basketball players from the states of Ohio and Kentucky.
On Friday, April 8, the two-day hoops extravaganza will begin with the Slam Jam Festival “Night of Stars” battle between the states with multiple competitions including a slam dunk contest, three-point shootout, 1-on-1 and 3-on-3 games, beginning at 7 and running through 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Then on Saturday evening, April 9, the girls all-star game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the boys all-star game at 7 p.m. The doors will open at 4 p.m. Admission is $15 and includes both games.
The girls all-star game will feature local Huntington Ross standout Allison Bayse on the Ohio roster. Bayse finished her career fifth all-time for girls in the Scioto Valley Conference scoring record with 2,139 points, finishing as a First Team All-Ohioan in Division III.
For the boys all-star game, Trey Robertson is listed as one of seven guards on the Ohio roster, while his father Travis Robertson, Division II Coach of the Year for the state of Ohio, is listed as an assistant coach under David Dennis of Harvest Prep, who will serve as the head coach.
Trey Robertson, a First Team All-Ohioan in Division II for the second straight season, is one of two representatives from the Southeast District. Fairland’s Aiden Porter, a First Team All-Ohioan in Division III, is the other. Robertson will also team up with Heath’s 6-foot-8 senior center Brandon McLaughlin. Those two squared off against each other as a part of the respective teams in a Division II regional final clash on Saturday, March 12. In that game, the Tigers came from behind to force overtime, eventually winning 46-45 to advance to the state tournament for the second time in school history. The other time was 1970.
Robertson finished his final high school basketball season by scoring an average of 25.8 points per game (ppg), 6.5 assists per game (apg), 5.3 rebounds per game (rpg) and 3 steals per game (spg). He shot 84 percent from the free throw line, 44 percent from 3-point land, and 55 percent from 2-point range. He finishes his Waverly High School career with 2,072 points scored. Robertson will also qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Record Book for three-point shots made in a career. Robertson ended with 258 triples, which works out to be 774 of his 2,072 points.
In all, Trey Robertson was named Division II Southeast District Player of the Year (POY), First Team All-Southeast District, First Team District 14 in Division II, D14 POY and the district’s North/South Game representative for Division II, First Team All-SOC II, and SOC II POY.
