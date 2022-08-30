Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
WAVERLY @ JOHNSTOWN-MONROE — W53-28
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 31-286, 5 TDs; Peyton Harris 10-76; Wyatt Crabtree 1-5; Creed Smith 1-0.
Passing: Mason Kelly 13-for-21 for 95 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Hudson Kelly 4-40; Lane Bear 4-26; Wyatt Crabtree 2-23, 2 TDs; Jase Hurd 1-5; Mason Pollard 1-1.
Punting: Quinton Hurd 2-for-62 for an average of 31 yards per punt with a long of 40.
Kickoffs: Hunter Hauck 9-for-350 yards for 38.9 yards per kick average.
Tackles: Wyatt Crabtree 12.5, Legend Clifford 7.5, Hudson Kelly 7.5, Brock Adams 4.5, Hunter Hauck 4, Caden Arrowood 3.5, Lane Bear 3, Jase Hurd 2.5, Devon McGuinn 2, Carson Peters 2, Jamison Morton 1.5, Mason Sparks 1.5, Peyton Harris 1.5, Mason Pollard 1, Nate Welsh 1, Michael Delgado 1, William Madden 1, Tanner Nichols 1, Quinton Hurd 1, Cade Carroll 0.5, Justin Williams 0.5, Logan Long 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 3-16; Legend Clifford 1.5-9; Caden Arrowood 1.5-4; Brock Adams 0.5-2; Jase Hurd 0.5-2.
Sacks: Legend Clifford 1.5-9; Wyatt Crabtree 1-8; Caden Arrowood 0.5-3.
Forced Fumbles: Brock Adams 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Hudson Kelly 1.
Interceptions (No.-Yds.): Hunter Hauck 1-25, 1 TD; Peyton Harris 1-7.
Pass deflections: Wyatt Crabtree 1, Carson Peters 1.
PIKETON @ OAK HILL — W26-7
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Alan Austin 14-79, 1 TD; Buddy Wilson 8-83, 1 TD; Zane Brownfield 6-8.
Passing: Alan Austin 9-for-14 for 134 yards, 2 TDs; Brent McGuire 1-for-2 for 0 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Levi Stanley 4-42, 1 TD; Brent McGuire 3-26; Buddy Wilson 2-59, 1 TD; Wayde Fout 1-6.
Tackles: Caleb Osborne 13, Zane Brownfield 9, Dylan Leeth 8, Buddy Wilson 6, Braydon Leeth 6, Zack Hannah 5, Gabe Lamerson 5, Levi Stanley 4, Brent McGuire 3, Alan Austin 3, Tre Jenkins 2, Wayde Fout 2, Nate Waddell 1, DJ Rapp 1, Alex Jenkins 1.
Tackles for loss: Zack Hannah 2, Gabe Lamerson 1, Tre Jenkins 1, Alan Austin 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Caleb Osborne 6-30, Zack Hannah 2-10, Alex Jenkins 1-5, Dylan Leeth 1-5.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Tre Jenkins 1, Nate Waddell 1.
Pass Deflections: Braydon Leeth 1.
EASTERN @ HUNTINGTON — L14-7
Rushing (No./Yds.): Landyn Reinsmith 11-102; Brady Moore 6-25; Jace White 5-24; Teagan Werner 1-23; Dylan Morton 2-4.
Passing: Jace White 5-for-10 for 41 yards, 2 INTs; Dylan Morton 4-10 for 20 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No./Yds.): Tucker Leist 3-26; Dylan Morton 1-0; Wyatt Richardson 1-12; Teagan Werner 5-23, 1 TD.
Tackles: Teagan Werner 9, Landyn Reinsmith 9, Charlie Martin 8, Landon Lavinder 5, Brady Moore 2, Wyatt Richardson 2, Brewer Tomlison 2, Braylon Lamerson 2, KJ Reinsmith 1, Dylan Morton 1, Alex Jones 1.
Interceptions: Teagan Werner 1.
Sacks: Dylan Morton 1.
