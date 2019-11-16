Final standings: 1. Wheelersburg, 2. South Webster, 3. Minford, 4. Northwest, 5. Waverly, 6. Portsmouth West.
First Team: Brady Warren, Will Darling, Luke Pauley, Aaron Jolly, Eric Green, Logan Davis, Jacob Saxby and Lane Jordan of Wheelersburg; Gabe Ruth, Braden Martin, Gavin Bennett, Brice Robnett and Trae Zimmerman of South Webster; Caden Banks, Skyler Knore, Evan Wheeler and Adam Cordle of Minford; Jeremiah Bruch, Dylan DeHart and Brycen Carver of Northwest; Drake Teeters and Britton Kritzwiser of Waverly; Caleb Hazelbaker of Portsmouth West.
Second Team: Mason Nolan, Preslee Etterling, Nathan Sylvia of Wheelersburg; Aiden Andrews, Stephen Smith and Tristan Robinson of South Webster; Josh Wiehle and Brayden Davis of Minford; Kyle Butler and Eli Dunn of Northwest; Trace Evans of Waverly; Jared Opperman and Austin Throckmorton of West.
SOC II Player of the Year: Aaron Jolly of Wheelersburg,
SOC II Defensive Player of the Year: Brady Warren of Wheelersburg
SOC II Coach of the Year: Jon Estep of Wheelersburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.