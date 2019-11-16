Final standings: 1. Wheelersburg, 2. South Webster, 3. Minford, 4. Northwest, 5. Waverly, 6. Portsmouth West.

First Team: Brady Warren, Will Darling, Luke Pauley, Aaron Jolly, Eric Green, Logan Davis, Jacob Saxby and Lane Jordan of Wheelersburg; Gabe Ruth, Braden Martin, Gavin Bennett, Brice Robnett and Trae Zimmerman of South Webster; Caden Banks, Skyler Knore, Evan Wheeler and Adam Cordle of Minford; Jeremiah Bruch, Dylan DeHart and Brycen Carver of Northwest; Drake Teeters and Britton Kritzwiser of Waverly; Caleb Hazelbaker of Portsmouth West.

Second Team: Mason Nolan, Preslee Etterling, Nathan Sylvia of Wheelersburg; Aiden Andrews, Stephen Smith and Tristan Robinson of South Webster; Josh Wiehle and Brayden Davis of Minford; Kyle Butler and Eli Dunn of Northwest; Trace Evans of Waverly; Jared Opperman and Austin Throckmorton of West.

SOC II Player of the Year: Aaron Jolly of Wheelersburg,

SOC II Defensive Player of the Year: Brady Warren of Wheelersburg

SOC II Coach of the Year: Jon Estep of Wheelersburg

