Allowing just nine points in the first half of Tuesday’s Southern Ohio Conference matchup, the Western Indians avenged their earlier season loss to the St. Joseph Flyers. The Indians held the Flyers scoreless for over ten minutes as they built a 26-9 halftime lead before going on to take the victory 51-32.
“Saint Joe, early in the year, was one of those games after the game we kinda kicked ourselves. I thought we should have tried some zone against them. We tried some matchup tonight and I thought we did a nice job in it,” said Western coach Doug Williams.
“One of our coaches said we did a great job in that first quarter, and I said we gave up less points in the second quarter. We’re happy. It was the first time we used it in a game like that trying to work on something different.”
Logan Lightle connected on a triple to give Western the early 3-0 lead. The game would then be tied 5-5 before Kameron Janes scored off an assist from Chase Carter to give the Indians a 13-5 lead with 2:13 to go in the opening quarter. Western tallied two more points in the quarter as they would lead 15-5 after the first.
The Indians' defense dominated the second quarter, not allowing a bucket until 1:45 left in the half. Western pushed the lead to 20-5 with 5:10 left in the second before going up 24-5 with 2:40 left in the half. St. Joe scored at the 1:45 mark, and as time expired in the half as the Indians would lead 26-9 at the break.
Western used a 10-5 run to begin the third quarter as they would lead 35-14 with 2:47 left. Western then took their largest lead of the game at 37-16 after three quarters.
Chase Carter hit a triple with 4:07 left to play in the game, as Western would lead 49-21. Cutter Clay, Alex Siliven, Dakotah Hughes, Foster Davis, Wyatt Henderson, and Andrew Nance all saw action in the final four minutes as Western took the victory 51-32.
It was a balanced scoring attack statistically as three Indians were in double figures, led by Logan Lightle’s 13 points, including three trifectas. Chase Carter had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Drew Haggy finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“That’s the calling of any good team. If you can focus on one player, it’s easy to game plan for. When you have multiple guys who make shots, it’s harder to guard. Logan Lightle was open as much as he wanted to be tonight, and I’m sure that was in their scouting report. But when he makes shots like he did tonight we’re harder to beat,” mentioned Williams.
Janes finished the game with eight points and four steals. Colt Henderson, Daniel Rodriguez and Zach Teed all had two points to round out the scoring.
The Indians were 19-42 from the field and hit five triples. Western was 8-16 from the free throw line and had 29 rebounds. The Indians had 10 assists and 11 steals. Western forced 17 Flyer turnovers.
Western is back in action Friday night hosting the Notre Dame Titans.
“They’re bigger than us. That's going to be the obvious thing when you watch us warm up," Williams said. "So we’re going to have to make some shots and figure out how to keep them from getting easy ones. Hopefully we can carry this over and have two good days of practice.”
