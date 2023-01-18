Allowing just nine points in the first half of Tuesday’s Southern Ohio Conference matchup, the Western Indians avenged their earlier season loss to the St. Joseph Flyers. The Indians held the Flyers scoreless for over ten minutes as they built a 26-9 halftime lead before going on to take the victory 51-32.

“Saint Joe, early in the year, was one of those games after the game we kinda kicked ourselves. I thought we should have tried some zone against them. We tried some matchup tonight and I thought we did a nice job in it,” said Western coach Doug Williams.


