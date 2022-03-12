ATHENS — You could call them overtime warriors, and now you can call them history makers.
The Waverly Tigers took down the Heath Bulldogs in overtime Saturday afternoon, winning 46-45 in a Division II regional final clash on the floor of Ohio University's Convocation Center.
Now the next road trip for the Tigers will be to the University of Dayton for a Division II state semifinal matchup with Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Friday, March 18 at 8:30 p.m. Gilmour Academy won its regional final matchup over St. Mary's Memorial 62-35.
The only other Waverly basketball squad to make it to the "Final 4" was the 1970 team. The 2022 team is the second.
A full story on this game will be online later and in the Wednesday, March 16, 2022 print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.