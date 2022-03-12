Elated Tigers
Julie Billings/News Watchman

ATHENS — You could call them overtime warriors, and now you can call them history makers.

The Waverly Tigers took down the Heath Bulldogs in overtime Saturday afternoon, winning 46-45 in a Division II regional final clash on the floor of Ohio University's Convocation Center. 

Now the next road trip for the Tigers will be to the University of Dayton for a Division II state semifinal matchup with Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Friday, March 18 at 8:30 p.m. Gilmour Academy won its regional final matchup over St. Mary's Memorial 62-35. 

The only other Waverly basketball squad to make it to the "Final 4" was the 1970 team. The 2022 team is the second. 

A full story on this game will be online later and in the Wednesday, March 16, 2022 print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.

