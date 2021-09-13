In a battle between neighboring schools with relatively new teams, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks and the Waverly Lady Tigers met at Big Beaver Creek for a midweek golf match on Sept. 8.
Piketon picked up the win, finishing with a team score of 254, 14 strokes lower than Waverly’s 268.
Piketon golfers Brynna Spencer and Maggie Armstrong were co-medalists, as each shot 55. Wrapping up the PHS results, Jayla Ricer finished at 71, while Renee Hill shot 73.
Waverly was led by Drea Tannehill, who finished at 64. She was followed by Reese Nichols (66), Aidan Peoples (68), Izzy Smith (70), and Lydia Brown (72).
Waverly and Piketon will play each other again on Waverly’s home course at Dogwood Hills on Sept. 21.
