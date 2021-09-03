A long drought that has lasted since 1975 came to an end Friday night.
It had been 46 years since the Piketon Redstreaks won a varsity football game at Lucasville Valley. That drought ended with a flood of scoring from the Redstreaks for a resounding 62-36 conquest. In the post-game huddle, Piketon Head Football Coach Tyler Gullion gave his team another fun fact, pointing out that the team hadn’t started 3-0 since the 2006 season. Valley may have the all-time lead in the series, but this one belonged to the Redstreaks.
Valley led just once in the game, taking the opening kick from the Redstreaks and scoring on that initial drive. With their running game, the Indians had a clock-consuming drive, eventually finishing it with a 12-yard run from George Arnett. The kick from Chase Ruby was good, giving the Indians an early 7-0 lead with 7:31 left.
It didn’t take long for the Redstreaks to strike back with their passing game. A 12-yard kickoff return from Piketon’s Brent McGuire set the Redstreaks up at their own 30-yard line. It took just one pass from quarterback Levi Gullion to a speedy Camren Loar who got out in front of the defense, covering 70 yards on the scamper to the end zone. Gullion looked Johnny Burton’s direction for the conversion pass, giving the Redstreaks an 8-7 lead. Just 16 seconds had ticked off the clock. Piketon never trailed again, although Valley didn’t go away quietly.
Valley’s next drive began and continued with a series of short runs. The Indians made their way to the Piketon 35-yard line where the Redstreaks stopped them on a first down play for no gain. The next two Valley passes from Carter Nickel fell incomplete, leaving the Indians facing 4th-and-10. Valley elected to go for it, only to have Braiden Dunham and Jayden Thacker converge for a sack with a loss of nine yards, regaining possession for Piketon.
After that sack, the Streaks began drive on their own 44-yard line. Gullion started by keeping the ball himself and getting into Valley territory. A pass to Burton gained 11 more yards. Then the Streaks finished the drive with a new receiver getting into the scoring mix, as Braydon Leeth secured a leaping grab over a defender for the 23 yard touchdown. Gullion kept the ball for himself on the conversion, pushing the lead to 16-7 with 2:24 left in the opening quarter.
Valley had an answering touchdown, early in the second quarter, which was ultimately their last of the half. Arnett capped the six-play, 69-yard drive with a 7-yard TD run. The kick from Ruby cut Piketon’s lead down to two, 16-14, with 8:16 left in the half.
Piketon’s next drive was capped with a 13-yard touchdown scramble from Levi Gullion who faked a handoff and then went the other direction, 22-14. The conversion attempt was short of the goal line.
The Redstreaks made defensive stop on the sixth play of Valley’s next drive. That’s when Piketon’s Levi Stanley came up with a leaping interception catch after teammate Caleb Osborne forced a hurried throw from Valley quarterback Carter Nickel.
The quick strike came next, as Gullion aired the ball out just ahead of the defense and into the hands of Camren Loar for a 45-yard scoring play. With Alan Austin lined up beside him, Gullion took the snap and then shoveled it to Austin for the conversion, increasing the lead to 30-14.
Kydan Potts was responsible for causing the fumble late in the half that saw the Redstreaks take over near midfield. But with 33 seconds, they didn’t pick up a first down and were content to take the 30-14 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Redstreaks received the kick to start the second half.
A long bomb to Burton got the Redstreaks close to the goal line with a 50-yard gain. After a short run from Thacker, a shifty Levi Gullion juked several would-be tacklers with multiple maneuvers to score from 15 yards out. The conversion was good, making the lead 38-14.
The Indians wasted little time responding. Their passing game was starting to click, and they made their way down to the goal line.
With Valley knocking on the door, Levi Gullion delivered a tackle on 3rd-and-1 to make it 4th-and-2. However, on the next play, Chase Morrow secured the handoff and made it into the end zone. Nickel then completed the conversion pass to Justin Moore, making the score 38-22.
The Indians looked to get the ball back, attempting to fool Piketon with an onside kick. However, Redstreak senior Carter Williams came up with the ball, giving possession to his team.
On the very first play from scrimmage, Levi Gullion scrambled, evaded and then outdistanced the defense for a 58-yard run to the end zone, helped with a crucial block at the end by Johnny Burton. Gullion rewarded Burton with the conversion pass, extending the lead to 46-22.
Valley continued to chase as Nickel connected with Colton Buckle for a 27-yard pickup. After a penalty assessed to the Redstreaks, Nickel scored with his feet, getting out on the edge to cover 13 yards for a touchdown. He completed the conversion pass to Buckle, making it 46-30. However, that was the end of Valley’s rally.
A 13-yard run from Caleb Wilson and a 38-yard reception by Kydan Potts highlighted the next Piketon drive. Gullion’s long pass to Potts brought the Streaks to the 5 yard line. Two rushes later, Gullion was in the end zone. He also ran for the conversion, increasing the lead to 54-30.
On the ensuing Piketon kickoff, Johnny Burton booted the ball to the Valley 8-yard line. But the Valley player standing there did not pick up the ball with the Redstreaks converging. Ultimately, Piketon’s Buddy Wilson recovered it. All it took was an 8-yard pass from Gullion to Loar. The conversion was complete with Gullion shoveling the ball to Austin again, making it 62-30 and bringing the scoring to a close for the Streaks.
Valley's Chase Morrow had the final touchdown of the game for his team, breaking a 21-yard run for the last play of the game, 62-36.
Statistics and remarks from Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion and quarterback Levi Gullion will be available online at newswatchman.com/sports and in the Wednesday print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
