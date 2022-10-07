The Wheelersburg ground attack ran wild for 349 yards as the Pirates defeated the Waverly Tigers 49-14 Friday night at Raidiger Field.
The win takes Wheelersburg 6-2 on the year and 3-0 in the SOC II. The loss drops Waverly to 3-6 on the season and 1-2 in the conference and on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention.
Wheelersburg took the opening kick, converted three third downs and capitalized on two personal foul penalties against Waverly and took 5:26 off the clock before punching it in the end zone from four yards out. The PAT made the score 7-0.
After holding the Tigers to a three and out, Wheelersburg moved 55 yards and Beau Castaneda scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge, and with the extra point, the score was 14-0.
On the next Waverly possession, Waverly only mustered one first down.
The Tigers only ran eight offensive plays in the first quarter.
Wheelersburg scored on their next drive, as well, just seconds into the second quarter on an Ethan Glover 23 yard touchdown scamper.
On the next Waverly possession, the offense was moving the ball and was stopped on a fourth down and one yard to go and turned the ball over to Wheelrsburg on the 30-yard line. On the next play Wheelersburg went for the “home run” ball and completed it, but it was called back on a holding penalty. The Waverly defense held, and Wheelersburg punted the ball away, but once again, the Waverly offense could not find any success.
After being sacked on third down, the Tigers punted the ball back to Wheelersburg for 4:12 on the first half clock.
On the first play on the ensuing drive, Creed Warner broke through the interior line of the Tigers, got to the second level, cut the outside and scored on 69-yard touchdown and with the extra point went up 28-0.
Waverly started the move the ball on its next drive but got called for an offensive pass interference penalty. On the resulting fourth down, Waverly threw a slant over the middle with very tight coverage, but no flag was thrown and the Pirates took over on downs.
On the first play of the Wheelersburg drive, Eli Jones found Eric Lattimore on an 80-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch to put Wheelersburg up 35-0, going into the locker room.
Waverly found an offensive rhythm coming out of the locker room. The opening drive was a nine-play, 64-yard march that ended with Jase Hurd finding the end zone from a yard out. Hunter Hauck added the PAT and cut the lead to 35-7.
The Pirates responded with an 11-play, 71-yard trek that ended with Ethan Glover scoring once again making the score 42-7.
On the next Waverly possession, the Kelly brothers found their stride. After back-to-back completions from Mason Kelly to big brother Hudson Kelly, Jase Hurd scored his second touchdown this time from eight yards out.
Creed Warren added a touchdown late for the Pirates.
Hurd had 20 carries for 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns and an interception on defense.
Mason Kelly was 22-for-31 for 173 yards with one interception
Waverly travels to Muletown next week to take on the Minford in SOC II action.
