Hurd

Jase Hurd looks for running room in Waverly’s 49-14 loss to Wheelersburg Friday night. Hurd had 63 yards on 20 carries, two touchdowns and an interception on defense.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

The Wheelersburg ground attack ran wild for 349 yards as the Pirates defeated the Waverly Tigers 49-14 Friday night at Raidiger Field.

The win takes Wheelersburg 6-2 on the year and 3-0 in the SOC II. The loss drops Waverly to 3-6 on the season and 1-2 in the conference and on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention.

