The following sections include recaps of recent games played by the Chillicothe Paints. The Paints play in the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wood bat league. Home games are played at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.
Aug. 2, 2022 — Paints defeat Aviators 9-3
Chillicothe scored early and often in a 9-3 road win at Lafayette Tuesday night. The Paints had produced seven of their ninth runs by the end of the fourth inning.
In all, Chillicothe outhit Lafayette 13-6. Santrel Farmer and Hunter Klotz each hit home runs. Tim Orr led in RBIs with three and had a double. Starting pitcher Jake Norris (2-1) picked up the win.
Aug. 3, 2022 — Chillicothe falls 8-5 to West Virginia
The West Virginia Miners scored four runs in the opening inning and four more in the third to take a hold of Wednesday night’s matchup between the two teams and hang on for an 8-5 win at VA Memorial Stadium.
Chillicothe scored one run in the first inning, another in the third, one more in the fifth and two in the sixth.
For the Paints, Kade Wroot was 3-3 from the plate with a home run. Tommy Thamann was responsible for two RBIs, going 1-3 with a homer.
Aug. 4, 2022 — Paints blast Miners 10-0 in 7 innings
The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, dominated at the plate, scoring a 10-0 run-rule victory over the West Virginia Miners Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Paints starting pitcher Brett Carson would throw the first two innings for Chillicothe, allowing no runs over two hits and four strikeouts. Dawson Gabe took over in the third while Carson remained in as the designated hitter. Gabe would punch out two after giving up a double to start the inning.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Chillicothe broke through and got their first run of the game on a Hunter Klotz single to right, scoring Tommy Thamann after his leadoff double, giving them a 1-0 lead. Chillicothe added to their lead later in the inning on Jake Reifsnyder’s fielder’s choice, plating Nate Dorinsky and making the score 2-0.
The Paints tacked on more in the bottom of the fifth. Kade Wroot led off the inning with a double just inches short of a home run and Tim Orr sent him home with a single right up the middle. Thamann followed up with a single of his own, sending Orr to third. Orr scored on Dorinsky’s sacrifice fly to left, extending the lead to 4-0.
Chillicothe added to the lead again in the bottom half of the sixth, scoring one on Orr’s second RBI double of the night, then adding two when Thamann smacked a two-run double to left center, making the score 7-0. Dorinsky followed this up with an RBI single of his own, giving the Paints an 8-0 lead over West Virginia.
In the top of the seventh inning, Cal McAninch took over on the mound for Gabe, who recorded seven strikeouts and allowed three hits across four innings.
Gianni Passarelli led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk, advancing to second as Carson reached base on an error. After Cameron Bowen forced a throw on a dropped third strike, Passarelli and Carson both advanced into scoring position. Wroot stepped into the box and sent a walk-off two-run double to right center field, giving Chillicothe a 10-0 run-rule victory over West Virginia. It’s the first run-rule win for the Paints this season.
Chillicothe finishes the 16-game season series against West Virginia with 11 wins and five losses. They also grabbed their 20th home win of the season and now sit 20-9 on the season in Chillicothe.
UP NEXT
The Paints were back in action again Friday at VA Memorial Stadium, hosting the Champion City Kings. They will head to Champion City Saturday night for the final game of the regular season. Then on Sunday, the Paints will be at home for the Ohio River Valley Division Championship game against an opponent to be determined by the second-half standings.
