There’s more to kicking a football than meets the eye. Just ask Waverly senior Grayson Diener.
As a long-time soccer player, Diener decided to give kicking for the Waverly football team a try during his sophomore year. That turned out to be a very good decision for Diener and the Tigers.
Diener’s older brother, Hudson, also split duties by playing soccer and kicking for the football team (2014 WHS graduate). Hudson never gave up playing soccer. He ultimately secured a soccer scholarship to Asbury University (Wilmore, Kentucky). Grayson opted to take a different route to the college field, becoming a full-time football player in his senior year.
Grayson Diener contemplated kicking for the football team when he began high school as a freshman, but he was also running cross country in addition to playing soccer that year.
“My sophomore year came around, and I didn’t want to run cross country, so I decided to kick. I didn’t think it was going to turn out the way it did,” said Diener.
“I remember Coach saying the week before the Piketon game that I was going to be kicking off on Friday at the game. I was honestly scared. I didn’t know what to think, but it was cool. Then week one came around.”
Once Diener began playing under the Friday night lights, he knew he was there to stay.
“After playing soccer, getting out on the football field is a totally different environment,” said Diener. “It puts a lot of hype in you. It became a feeling that I didn’t want to not experience. So I kept with it.”
Although it might be thought that kicking one ball will translate into success kicking another type, Diener pointed out that a football is much more challenging. A football has a unique shape, although there is a geometric description of it.
According to reference.com, an American football is shaped like a prolate spheroid, a continuously curved three-dimensional object that is longer than it is round.
“Kicking a soccer ball doesn’t require as many fundamentals as a football. In soccer, you have to swing your leg and make good contact on the ball. There are fundamentals, but nothing like kicking a football,” said Diener.
“You have to go to camps to perfect kicking a football. I went to a few Kohl’s kicking camps (Kohl’s Professional Kicking, Punting, Long Snapping) and went to a showcase in June and learned a lot. I’m not anywhere close to being perfect yet, and I’ve been kicking for three years. It is nothing like kicking a soccer ball at all.”
Diener has shown the ability to put the ball in the end zone, resulting in numerous touchbacks over the past two seasons. Having a touchback automatically eliminates a chance for a kick return by the opponent. Diener is not entirely sure where he gets that leg strength.
“I’ve always had skinny legs. I can’t really squat that much. I guess the length of my leg gives me good leg swing,” said Diener. “I have played soccer all of my life, and I could always kick a soccer ball pretty hard. It shifted over, I guess.”
In his junior season, Diener produced 22 touchbacks on kickoffs. As a senior, he nearly doubled that number, pushing it to 43.
“Grayson has shown a lot of growth in his distance. After talking to some college coaches, that is what they look for. Can they kick it in the end zone? That was one of the things we worked on over the winter,” said Waverly Football Special Teams Coach Daniel Sand.
“I stressed to Grayson that he had to make a choice on what kind of year he wanted to have and where he wanted to go. If he wanted to kick at the college level, he had to put the work in the weight room. Grayson took me seriously and his dedication to the weight room was unparalleled.”
Diener also knew he had to get bigger to survive life on the football field.
“I remember in my sophomore year, I didn’t even start off doing PATs (point after touchdown kicks). Austin Hannah did PATs. Then midseason I started doing them. Those weren’t as intimidating or as scary as kickoffs,” said Diener. “Occasionally, on kickoff there would be one or two kids who always want to come and destroy the kicker. At 150 pounds, I would go down easily.”
After his junior year of kicking, Diener knew he needed to get stronger.
“I was 6-foot, 2-inches and about 150 to 155 pounds. That looked really weak on a football field, obviously. I really wanted to get in the weight room with the guys, which helped me a lot over the winter,” said Diener.
“After I did winter lifting, I decided I really wanted to play (on the field, not just as a kicker). I started coming to everything (football-related). I started lifting all summer, and obviously, I’ve gained weight. In the summer when we were weighing ourselves, I was 165. I went up to 175 during the season by gaining 10 pounds.”
It also took Diener a little while to perfect the timing of kicking the point-after and punting.
“Football is a lot different than soccer. In soccer, you don’t really stop play-by-play. You just keep going,” said Diener. “In football, you have to learn your placement and even the operation time. There’s a lot to it. Field goals can be a rush. I don’t get the distance on PATs that I do on field goals. I think it is just a mind game. I could land (the ball) on the track on the PAT. I tend to kick those better and with better contact.”
Coach Sand explained that on a field goal or a point-after, a kicker should be under 1.3 seconds.
“In 1.3 seconds, the ball should be up in the air through the uprights and 2.1 seconds for a punt,” said Sand. “It is a lot to process. It took a little bit for Grayson to adjust. That’s a fast operation time.”
Coach Sand was thrilled to have Diener as a full time member of the team.
“Grayson decided to dedicate himself to kicking as a sport. It isn’t just a hobby for him any more. He decided to take it a step further, rather than just coming to practice a few times a week. He was here all winter (2018-2019) and summer (2019), working in the weight room,” said Sand.
“Grayson has been at practice the whole time kicking and working his way into our defensive and offensive game plan. That shows me his dedication to what he really wants to do at the next level.”
Diener knew he wanted to be more than just a kicker in his senior season, by using his speed and athleticism to get onto the field. He was utilized mainly in the kicking game and some on defense.
“I didn’t necessarily have to learn the plays. I was still learning plays in week six or seven. I knew I wasn’t going to play offense, but there was always that chance that I could play if one of the guys got hurt,” said Diener. “Learning defense wasn’t that hard. Corners basically do the same thing on a lot of the plays. There’s only a few different plays depending on the coverage he (the defensive coordinator) calls.”
Diener’s speed made him a threat in the kicking game, especially since some teams would try to kick away from speedy senior teammate Payton Shoemaker.
“That’s the hidden gem about Grayson. He is one of our faster guys. He is a state caliber 400 runner,” said Coach Sand. “Grayson is one of the fastest kids in our area. That is going to be a pleasant surprise for any coaching staff at the college level. He’s raw talent. He’s kicking on emotion and excitement. His form has only gotten better as he has progressed.”
Diener’s contributions were integral to the success the Tigers have had, especially this past 2019 season.
“While Grayson is definitely a crucial piece to our special teams puzzle, we preach family within our culture. Every person on our team has a unique job to do,” said Sand, talking of the 2019 post-season run. “They played a role in us continuing in the playoffs — whether it is playing scout team offense or defense, or running down the field on kickoff. Every man on our sideline and our roster knows what they need to do in order for us to attain success.”
“It was really cool to actually be playing this year. Being a part of a football team, there’s nothing like it,” said Diener. “Whenever you come out on Friday nights, you have all of your boys around you. The stands are always filled up. It is a different environment on the football field.”
Diener started picking up interest from NCAA Division I colleges during his senior season, visiting Ohio University twice and Eastern Michigan University once. Diener also received interest from several Division II schools.
“Whenever you are kicking a football, you have to perfect it, because there are a lot of kickers who only kick. You have to be the best at it,” said Diener. “I definitely have put in the work. Getting in the weight room and getting stronger helped me the most. Sometimes I regret not kicking my freshman year, and not playing on the field my sophomore and junior years. But I wouldn’t go back and change a thing honestly. It was a good experience and the best is yet to come. It can only go up from here.”
Ultimately, he made the decision to go to Georgetown College, a smaller school in Kentucky, where he might have the opportunity to do more than just kick or punt.
“When I visited the Division II schools, they didn’t mention any other opportunities besides kicking and punting. But I feel like with my athleticism, I could maybe play a position as well, especially with the coaching they have in college. I think I could be a wide receiver, a defensive back, or be on kick returns,” said Diener.
“I mentioned it to the recruiting coordinator at Georgetown. He told me there was always an opportunity, but he warned me that college is a lot harder than high school. But just the fact that there is the opportunity at all, that’s really awesome. If I could play wide receiver or defensive back in college, I would definitely try it.”
On Feb. 27, Georgetown College released the list of new recruits who signed with the team for the fall 2020 season. There were 46 in all. In that list, Diener’s positions were listed as kicker/punter/athlete. Georgetown College is a member of the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics), and the Tigers play in the Mid-South Conference.
“My parents loved the college and it is close to my sister, Sophie (a runner on the cross country team), who goes to Asbury University (in Wilmore, Kentucky). The (Georgetown) campus isn’t too large. That’s my idea of a college campus,” said Diener. “I’ve lived in a small town my whole life. I don’t want to go to a huge campus in a big city. The city is no bigger than Chillicothe. It is similar to Waverly. I just really like it. The coaching staff is awesome. They have really cool new uniforms — orange and black Tigers all the way.”
Waverly Head Football Coach Chris Crabtree knows Diener’s best football days are ahead of him.
“Grayson is very athletic. He is just scratching the surface of what he can do. One of the things he liked about Georgetown is that they have a kicking coach. That will be another level of coaching for him. They can specifically focus on kicking and keep him going where he needs to go,” said Crabtree.
“From a guy who played soccer and just kicked to giving football a full run, Georgetown is getting a guy who is very athletic. He has expressed an interest in playing other positions, but obviously the kicking is going to be the big thing for him. Later on, they might run some trick plays with Grayson. He has speed and length. Like Payton (Shoemaker), we are proud of Grayson for being able to sign. It is a good thing for our program. Georgetown is a very solid program. Hopefully, it is a good time for him and a great experience. We are really happy for him.”
Diener plans to major in business administration at Georgetown College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.