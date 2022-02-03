Aiming to pick up a non-league hoops win before Sunday's tournament draw, the Piketon Redstreaks suffered a 47-46 loss at Lynchburg-Clay Tuesday night.
Piketon was well in control in the first half, but couldn't prevent the Mustangs from coming back to net the narrow win.
Piketon's most productive quarter was the first, as the Redstreaks battled out to an 18-12 advantage with senior Levi Gullion generating 10 of those points. Tra Swayne added five points, and Declan Davis contributed a trifecta.
Piketon pushed the lead to 30-19 at the break by outscoring the hosts 12-7. Redstreak senior Brady Coreno led with five points, while Brent McGuire added a triple and Gullion and Kydan Potts each had a basket.
The game switched in the second half as the Mustangs cut the Piketon lead down to 36-32 in the third quarter. The Streaks managed just six points with Gullion having two baskets and Potts adding one.
Lyncburg-Clay completed its comeback in the fourth quarter with Bryce Brinkly going 4-for-4 on the foul line, and Logan Shope scoring six of his 14 points to lead the way. The Mustangs outscored Piketon 15-10 to come away with the 47-46 win.
Scoring-wise, Piketon was led by Levi Gullion with 18 points, followed by Tra Swayne and Brady Coreno with seven points each. For the Mustangs, Shope led with 14, followed by Brady Chisman with 13 and Ian Webb with 11.
Weather-permitting, the Redstreaks (10-9, 8-4 Scioto Valley Conference) were set to host the Huntington Huntsmen on Friday evening, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. for a varsity only clash. The winter weather has since postponed that game until Tuesday evening. Also if weather permits, Piketon has added a home game against Coal Grove on Saturday, Feb. 5 to replace the McClain game that was postponed in mid-January. The junior varstiy game will start at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity matchup.
BOX SCORE:
PHS - 18 12 6 10 - 46
LCHS - 12 7 13 15 - 47
PIKETON (46) — Levi Gullion 7 1 1-2 18, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Brent McGuire 0 1 2-2 5, Tra Swayne 2 1 0-2 7, Brady Coreno 2 1 0-0 7, Kydan Potts 3 0 0-0 6, Declan Davis 0 1 0-0 3, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 5 3-6 46.
LYNCHBURG-CLAY (47) — Ian Webb 1 3 0-0 11, Noah Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Shope 7 0 0-0 14, Bryce Brinkly 1 1 4-4 9, Brady Chisman 2 3 0-0 13, Luke Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Pitzer 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 7 4-4 47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.