For the fourth straight game in a five game span, Piketon tallied a victory extending their win streak to four games.
The Redstreaks took on Pike County foe Eastern Monday night at VA Memorial Stadium. In what was a pitchers' duel and defensive battle throughout the first three innings, Piketon scored four runs in the fourth inning as they went on to defeat the Eagles 8-2.
“I told them going into the game we’ve known Dylan (Morton). He’s played summer ball with us, and we know he throws strikes. And I told the guys (to use) quality at bats to get his pitch count up, and we wore him out a little bit,” said Redstreak head coach Jonathan Teeters.
Christian Smith singled on the first pitch of the game for the Eagles. He would then get into scoring position on a stolen base, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Cayde Conley singled to lead off the bottom of the inning for the Redstreaks. He would then score on a base hit by Christian Horn as Piketon took an early 1-0 lead.
Dylan Morton led off the top of the second inning with a double, but would be left stranded. Ashton Cormany reached on an error in the bottom of the inning but a fly out ended the inning.
Eastern would go down in order while Piketon stranded a pair of runners in the third inning. Piketon took a 2-0 lead after Cormany scored on an RBI-triple by Buddy Wilson. Wilson then gave Piketon a 3-0 advantage when he scored on a two-out single by Wayde Fout. Garrett Legg and Grayson Roberts tallied back-to-back RBIs as the Redstreaks would lead 5-0 after four innings.
Cormany scored his second run of the night in the fifth inning, scoring on a wild pitch to give Piketon a 6-0 lead. After back-to-back singles by Christian Smith and Chance Bellomy in the top of the sixth, Eastern scored their first run of the game on an infield single by Nate Havens. Bellomy then scored on a sacrifice fly by Braylon Lamerson as the Eagles cut Piketon’s lead to 6-2.
For the Streaks, Kendon Day scored on a wild pitch and Grayson Roberts scored on a sacrifice fly by Zack Hannah in the bottom of the inning as Piketon extended the lead to 8-2. Cayden Haislop drew a walk, and Bear Tomlison singled in the top of the seventh but the Eagles rally came up short as the Redstreaks took the victory 8-2.
“We’re getting healthy. We started off the season young, and these guys are starting to not play like sophomores. Our seniors are stepping up and the juniors we have are starting to come around as well, and we’re playing good baseball at the right time," said Teeters.
Leading the Redstreaks at the plate was Garrett Legg who was 2-3 with two singles and an RBI. Christian Horn went 2-3 with a pair of singles, RBI and scored a run. Buddy Wilson was 1-4 with a triple, RBI and scored a run. Wayde Fout and Cayde Conley both singled and scored a run. Garrett Moore singled and Zack Hannah tallied an RBI. Grayson Roberts singled, tallying an RBI. Ashton Cormany scored a pair of runs and Kendon Day also scored a run for the Redstreaks.
Offensively for Eastern Christian Smith went 2-4 with two singles, a stolen base and scored a run. Chance Bellomy was 1-3 with a single, stolen base and scored a run. Nate Havens also went 1-3 with a base hit and RBI. Dylan Morton doubled, and Bear Tomlison had a base hit. Braylon Lamerson collected an RBI.
The Redstreaks pounded out 10 hits while Eastern had 6 hits. Alex Jenkins pitched 6-1/3 innings for the Redstreaks, striking out six, walking one, allowing five hits and giving up two earned runs.
“(There were a) Couple things I challenged Alex (Jenkins) with prior to the game, and he responded to both of those things and gave us the innings we needed.”
Grayson Roberts pitched 2/3 an inning, tallying a strikeout. Dylan Morton pitched six innings for the Eagles and collected four strikeouts.
Piketon is back in action Tuesday and Wednesday, hosting North Adams and Peebles while Eastern hosts Ironton St. Joseph on Wednesday.
