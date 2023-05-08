For the fourth straight game in a five game span, Piketon tallied a victory extending their win streak to four games.

The Redstreaks took on Pike County foe Eastern Monday night at VA Memorial Stadium. In what was a pitchers' duel and defensive battle throughout the first three innings, Piketon scored four runs in the fourth inning as they went on to defeat the Eagles 8-2.


