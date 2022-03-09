District 14 Coaches Association 2021-22 Boys All District
Division I/II
First Team: Waverly senior Trey Robertson, Washington C.H. senior Reico Colter, Waverly senior Will Futhey, McClain senior Bryson Badgley, Unioto senior DeSean Branson, Hillsboro senior Hunter Price, Logan Elm junior Tanner Holbert.
Second Team: Washington C.H. junior Tanner Lemaster, Miami Trace junior Andrew Guthrie, McClain senior Kendyll Toney, Chillicothe senior Cam Hall, Hillsboro senior Ethan Parry, Logan Elm junior Braylen Baker, Circleville senior Craig Fleck.
Honorable Mention: Chillicothe senior Michael Miller, Circleville sophomore Briley Cramer, Hillsboro senior Quintin Captain, Logan Elm senior Konnor Starkey, McClain senior Braden Wright, Miami Trace senior Hayden Hunter, Unioto senior Evan Park, Washington C.H. sophomore John Wall, Waverly senior Mark Stulley.
Division I/II Player of the Year: Waverly senior Trey Robertson
Division I/II Coach of the Year: Travis Robertson, Waverly
Division I & II North/South All-Star Game: Trey Robertson, Waverly Representative; Bryson Badgley, McClain, Alternate.
Division II Assistant Coach of the Year: John Bruce, Unioto
Division III
First Team: Minford senior Trenton Zimmerman, Wheelersburg senior Eli Swords, Eastern Brown senior Trent Hundley, North Adams sophomore Bransyn Copas, Minford freshman Myles Montgomery.
Second Team: Piketon senior Levi Gullion, Portsmouth senior Dariyonne Bryant, Zane Trace junior Xzander Ream, Portsmouth West senior Jesse Dixon, Eastern Brown senior Luke Garrett.
Third Team: Adena sophomore Joedy Ater, Northwest sophomore Connor Lintz, Piketon senior Tra Swayne, Southeastern senior Ethan Carroll, Westfall junior Casey Cline.
Honorable Mention: Adena junior Davis Kerns, Eastern Brown senior Christian Amburgey, Huntington junior Dalton Black, Lynchburg Clay junior Ian Waits, Minford junior Adam Crank, North Adams senior Avery Anderson, Northwest sophomore Tanner Bolin, Piketon sophomore Brent McGuire, Portsmouth junior Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth West junior Ryan Sissel, Southeastern sophomore Connor Smith, West Union senior Aden Weeks, Westfall senior Trevor Wolfe, Wheelersburg senior Cooper McKenzie, Zane Trace junior Nalin Robinson.
Division III Player of the Year: Minford senior Trenton Zimmerman
Division III Coach of the Year: Josh Shoemaker, Minford
Division III Assistant Coach of the Year: Tim Boone, Eastern Brown
Division III & IV North/South All Star Game: Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, Representative; Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown, Alternate
Division IV
First Team: South Webster senior Trae Zimmerman, Western senior Noah Whitt, Green junior Levi Sampson, Fairfield senior Reese Teeters, New Boston senior Grady Jackson.
Second Team: Notre Dame senior Johnathan Strickland, Whiteoak senior Bradley Ashbaugh, Valley junior George Arnett, Peebles senior Alan McCoy, Western senior Kolten Miller.
Third Team: Valley sophomore Jace Copley, Eastern junior Neil Leist, Fairfield junior Tytis Cannon, Paint Valley junior Dax Estep, Manchester senior Isaiah Scott.
Honorable Mention: Clay freshman Malachi Loper, Eastern Pike senior Brennan Slusher, Fairfield senior Brayden Zimmerman, Green junior Gabe McBee, Manchester senior Dalton McDonald, New Boston senior Brady Voiers, Notre Dame sophomore Cody Metzler, Paint Valley senior Cordell Grubb, Peebles Junior Zane Porter, Sciotoville East junior Landehn Pernell, South Webster freshman Eli Roberts, Valley senior Bryce Stuart, Western senior Reed Brewster, Whiteoak junior Landon Barnett.
Division IV Player of the Year: South Webster senior Trae Zimmerman
Division IV Coach of the Year: Doug Williams, Western
