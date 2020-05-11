COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew SC today announced that supporters can catch re-airs of two Crew SC matches this week via ColumbusCrewSC.com (Wednesday) and SportsTime Ohio (Saturday).
On Wednesday, May 13, ColumbusCrewSC.com will re-air the first leg of the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship victory at home against the New York Red Bulls (original air date: November 22, 2015), with the stream set to start at 12:00 p.m. ET. Ahead of the match, on Tuesday, May 12, analyst Jordan Angeli is set to do an Instagram Live interview on the Crew SC Instagram account (@ColumbusCrewSC) with defender Harrison Afful, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET to preview the re-air.
SportsTime Ohio is slated to re-air the first-ever match played at MAPFRE Stadium, a contest against the New England Revolution with the broadcast set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16 (original air date: May 15, 1999). The match is also set to stream via the FOX Sports GO App.
Major League Soccer’s platform, MLS Unites, aims to bring the soccer community together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Next week’s theme is MLS Unites to Celebrate Creativity. Crew SC content featured as part of last week’s theme of MLS Unites to Thank Frontline and Essential Workers – including Crew SC Head Coach Caleb Porter’s surprise call to a local health worker – can be viewed via the following link: https://bit.ly/3dpxCRX. Crew SC’s additional digital programming includes a Kids Corner which features videos and activities for children; Home Workouts led by Kelly Roderick, Crew SC’s Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach; The Breakdown, featuring analyst Jordan Angeli providing analysis of plays; and weekly #StayAtHome Recipes from registered team dietitian Jay Short. Crew SC supporters can also listen to the Club’s weekly radio show, “Inside The Crew”, on 97.1 The Fan every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Please see below for this week’s schedule of Crew SC matches set to re-air on ColumbusCrewSC.com and SportsTime Ohio.
Wednesday, May 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET - ColumbusCrewSC.com
2015 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship, Leg 1: Crew SC vs. New York Red Bulls – Original air date: November 22, 2015 | Crew SC defeats the New York Red Bulls 2-0 at MAPFRE Stadium, including scoring a goal within the first minute of the match.
Saturday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET – SportsTime Ohio
Crew SC vs. New England Revolution – Original air date: May 15, 1999 | The Black & Gold’s first-ever match at MAPFRE Stadium saw the Club defeat the New England Revolution 2-0 in front of a lively crowd.
NOTES: re-aired matches on ColumbusCrewSC.com will be geo-fenced to Crew SC’s territory per Major League Soccer guidelines; re-aired matches on SportsTime Ohio will also stream on the FOX Sports GO App.
