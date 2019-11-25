“Defense won us that ball game,” said Waverly head coach John Bonifield.
Leading 31-29 heading into the fourth quarter over the visiting Portsmouth West Senators, the Tigers outscored the Senators 16-8 in the fourth to secure a 47-37 season-opening win Monday evening at home.
Waverly got off to a fast start in the opening quarter as a quick three-point basket by Delaney Tackett helped spark a 6-0 Tiger run that forced West to burn a timeout at the 5:44 mark. The Senators would use a run of their own as the Tigers would take a 10-8 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, it was junior guard Zoiee Smith who led the charge as the Tigers built a 25-18 halftime lead.
“It’s the first game, so (we are) trying to get the jitters out of the way. It doesn’t matter if you’re a sophomore, freshman or junior; you’re going to have them, and we talked about that before the game. You have to get those over with and your breathing controlled, and go from there,” said Bonifield. “I thought West did a great job competing against us tonight with the never-say-die attitude, and they have a talented young squad down there. I like that they made us play for 32 minutes.”
In the third quarter, West used a 9-2 run to tie the game at 27-27 in the late stages of the quarter. The Tigers then countered with a 4-0 run to take a 31-27 lead before the Senators added two more points to make it 31-29 heading into the fourth.
“I think we definitely need to work on our zone defense, and I told them in the locker room, that’s on me as a coach. We hadn’t really focused on that. We focused on man-to-man, so it took us the whole third quarter to get into any kind of rhythm offensively against their 2-3 zone,” said Bonifield. “But one thing I loved about it was that we sat down and played defense. Defense won us that ball game, so I was really proud of that.”
In the fourth quarter, it was strong play from Raelynn Dale and Paige Carter as they helped the Tigers build a nine-point lead with under three minutes to play. The Tigers then went on to score eight of the next 14 points as they went on to earn a hard fought 47-37 victory.
“We have talented athletes and people that can put the ball in the basket. So we said, if we want to get to the top of the SOC and win non-league games, you have to play defense. So we’ve been focusing on that, and we responded. There wasn’t too much that we did. We just tweaked some lineup changes. Kelli (Stewart) played more in the fourth quarter and really helped us out. I just like our effort that we played with at the defensive end of the floor,” said Bonifield.
Statistically for the Tigers, they were 12-of-30 from inside the three-point arc and 1-of-7 from the three-point line. The Tigers were also 21-of-31 from the free throw line and brought down 17 rebounds. The Tigers forced 13 turnovers, but committed 16 of their own. Zoiee Smith scored a team high 17 points along with 6 rebounds, while Paige Carter scored 10 points and brought down 5 rebounds. Raelynn Dale scored 6 points, while going 4-for-6 from the free throw line. Kelli Stewart, Delaney Tackett and Sarah Thomposn each finished the evening with 3 points each. Lydia Brown, Carli Knight and Michaela Rhoads rounded out the Tigers scoring with 2 points apiece.
After a non-league contest with Hillsboro on Tuesday, the Tigers then got back into conference action on Monday when they host South Webster.
PWHS - 8 10 11 8 - 37
WHS - 10 15 6 16 - 47
PORTSMOUTH WEST (37) — Maelynn Howell 0 0 2-2 2, Abby Adkins 0 0 1-2 1, Eden Cline 1 1 0-0 5, Haley Coleman 0 0 0-0 0, Abbi Pack 2 0 0-0 4, Emily Sissel 0 0 1-5 1, Charlie Jo Howard 0 2 0-0 6, Kenzie Boggs 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Rigsby 5 0 3-6 13, Keima Bennett 2 0 1-2 5, TOTALS 10 3 8-17 37.
WAVERLY (47) — Kelli Stewart 1 0 1-2 3, Carli Knight 1 0 0-0 2, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 2-2 2, Lydia Brown 0 0 1-2 1, Raelynn Dale 1 0 4-7 6, Delaney Tackett 0 1 0-0 3, Zoiee Smith 3 0 11-15 17, Sarah Thompson 1 0 1-2 3, Paige Carter 5 0 0-0 10, TOTALS 12 1 20-30 47.
