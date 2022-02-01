Western and Eastern met for the second time this season in varsity girls basketball play on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 29, at EHS.
The Western Lady Indians won the first meeting on Dec. 27 by a score of 64-58 while playing on their home floor. This time the Lady Eagles were the victors on their home floor, grinding out a 42-29 win.
Western put the first points of the game on the scoreboard with 6:25 left on the clock in the opening quarter when Jordyn Rittenhouse drew a foul and hit both of her free throw attempts. Western did not score again for the remainder of the quarter, struggling through an 0-for-14 stretch of shots. Western didn’t get very many second chances after misses as Eastern senior Addison Cochenour piled up 14 rebounds in the first quarter alone.
Eastern was able to tie the game at 2-2 when Abby Cochenour drew a foul and went to the line for a pair of shots. Addison Cochenour got the rebound after the next Western miss and took the ball to the basket for her team’s first field goal. Kelsey Helphenstine added a three-point shot with 2:49 to go. Addison Cochenour scored the final basket of the frame on a putback, giving Eastern a 9-2 lead.
Foul trouble began to show up for both teams late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter. Addison Cochenour and Madison Shuler both had three fouls, while Western’s Kenzi Ferneau and Taylor Grooms did as well.
Western’s scoring struggles continued as the first three minutes of the second quarter ticked off the clock. During that stretch, Abby Cochenour, Lydia Park and Helpenstine combined to score nine straight points for the Lady Eagles, extending the lead to 18-2.
Rittenhouse was finally able to produce her team’s first field goal, driving along the baseline for a bucket with 4:32 left in the half. She also had Western’s next basket after Taylor Grooms made off with a steal and fired the ball ahead to her, trimming the lead to 18-6. Western’s defense forced Eastern into six turnovers in the final four minutes of the half. Abby Cochenour was fouled on a three-point shot attempt and hit all three of her free throws to complete the scoring in the second quarter for EHS. Western’s Alyssa Marhoover delivered a three-point play to cut it to 21-9 before the break.
The Lady Eagles had their most productive quarter coming out of the break, as Abby Cochenour and Madison Shuler combined to start with a 8-2 run pushing the lead to 29-11. Western’s only bucket during the stretch came from senior Chloe Beekman. Grooms had Western’s next basket, before Eastern’s Abby Cochenour added two more buckets between a Beekman free throw.
Western’s Kenzi Ferneau followed with a free throw and then hit her first three-pointer of the game, cutting the Eastern lead down to 33-18. Abby Cochenour scored the final two buckets of the quarter, making the score 37-18.
Alyssa Marhoover and Ferneau combined to score 11 points for Western in the fourth quarter. Abby Cochenour scored all five of Eastern’s points in the fourth quarter from the foul line, having four of those in the first two minutes of play.
During the second half of the game, it was announced that Eastern senior Abby Cochenour had surpassed her father Mark’s career scoring record of 1,801 points. She finished the contest with 27 total points, adding five steals, one assist and four rebounds. Addison Cochenour had 18 points and a block to go along with four points. Helphenstine scored five points, grabbed four rebounds and recorded one steal.
Eastern, 4-17 overall and 0-13 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, is scheduled to travel to Northwest on Thursday.
For Western, Alyssa Marhoover was the leading rebounder, collecting 10 boards to go along with seven points. Ferneau finished with eight points and four rebounds.
Western, 10-8 overall and 7-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play, was scheduled to make up a home game with Symmes Valley Wednesday night before taking on Sciotoville East on Thursday night at home.
BOX SCORE:
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022
Eastern 42 vs. Western 29
WHS — 2 7 9 11 — 29
EHS — 9 12 16 5 — 42
WESTERN (29) — Jordyn Rittenhouse 2 0 2-2 6, Taylor Grooms 1 0 0-0 2, Alyssa Marhoover 2 0 3-3 7, Chloe Beekman 1 1 1-2 6, Kenzi Ferneau 2 1 1-2 8, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-1 0, Breleigh Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 2 7-10 29.
EASTERN (42) — Kelsey Helphenstine 1 1 0-0 5, Addison Cochenour 2 0 0-0 4, Abby Cochenour 8 11-13 27, Madison Shuler 2 0 0-0 4, Payton Hardin 0 0 0-1 0, TOTALS 13 1 13-17 42.
