Waverly High School Football Team 2021 — First Row: Jason McClellan, Brock Adams, Dawson Shoemaker, Mark Stulley, Wade Futhey, Will Futhey, Penn Morrison, Cai Marquez, Wyatt Crabtree, J.T. Barnett, Ty Evans, Logan Long. Second Row: Hudson Kelly, Alex Boles, Nate Welsh, Zak Green, Jacob Sherrick, Sam Paynter, Chris Rollins, Cody Helton, Laine Johnson, Jake Taylor, Austin Topping. Third Row: Brandon McGuinn, Joe Fashbaugh, Keagan Smith, Caden Arrowood, Jake Schrader, Justin Williams, Jace Gecowets, Trey Brushart, Braylon Robertson, Jase Hurd, Landon Shiland, Creed Smith. Fourth Row: Cade Carroll, Mason Kelly, Quinton Hurd, Devon McGuinn, Kolton Lansing, Chris Delgado, Michael Delgado, Braeden Horsely, Dakota Harris, Prestin Delgado, Tyler Malone. Fifth Row: Wyatt Dimit, Jamison Morrison, Mason Pollard, Will Armstrong, Landon Swinning, Peyton Harris, Hunter South, Kody Swords, Braylon Fredrick, Seth Thompson, Maddox Leffler. Sixth Row: Dylan Williams, Rayden McCune, Bryce Nickell, Mason Crabtree, Dallas Downs, Evan Shoemaker, Tyrell Harris, Jaygen Knisley. Seventh Row: Coaches: Head Coach Chris Crabtree, Assistant Coaches Jake Knight, Jordan Belt, Jason Bolin, Ferdie Marquez, Trevon Bolin, Zach Smith, Tyler Rowe, and Daniel Sand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.