Eastern Football Statistics from Paint Valley - Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019

Passing: Wyatt Hines, 8-for-16, 119 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT.

Rushing: Dillion Mattox 4-6, 1 TD; Hines 11-16, 1 fumble.

Receiving: Logan Clemmons 4-74, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 2-39; Devon Conley 2-9.

Total Yards: 141, 2 TDs, 1 fumble, 2 INTs, 1 forced fumble

Tackles: Logan Clemmons 7, Chase Carter 5, Kyle Beasley 4, K.J. Reinsmith 3, Jake Tribby 3, Tyler Hanshaw 3, Dillion Mattox 2, Malik Harrs 1, Michael Cantrell 1, Devon Conley 1.

Forced Fumble: Kyle Beasley 1.

