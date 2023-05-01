On Thursday, April 27, we traveled to Vinton County to see what we could do! We finished second to Jackson in the invitational track and field meet, 138.5 to 112. We closed the gap a little, but they finished strong as well. The two of us were ahead of 10 other teams, so not bad for the Tigers!

We saw some things we need to shore up and solidify before the SOC! But again, with 10 personal bests (PBs), we feel we are headed in the right direction. We also have a couple new wrinkles emerging that should help. We’ll check some things out next Thursday at Miami Trace, our final regular season meet already!


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments