Waverly senior Mitch Green leads the charge all alone out in front in the 800-meter run at the Piketon Invitational on April 4. At Vinton County’s Invitational, Green was co-medalist, winning all three individual distance races. He also set new meet records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, while missing the 800-meter run record by 0.12 seconds.
On Thursday, April 27, we traveled to Vinton County to see what we could do! We finished second to Jackson in the invitational track and field meet, 138.5 to 112. We closed the gap a little, but they finished strong as well. The two of us were ahead of 10 other teams, so not bad for the Tigers!
We saw some things we need to shore up and solidify before the SOC! But again, with 10 personal bests (PBs), we feel we are headed in the right direction. We also have a couple new wrinkles emerging that should help. We’ll check some things out next Thursday at Miami Trace, our final regular season meet already!
Leading the charge last night, Mitch Green dominated the distance races, winning all three, 1600, 800, and 3200-meter runs, setting meet records in two of the three.
In the 1600-meter run, he went 4:27.31 topping Belpre’s Blake Roger’s 4:33.91, set last year; in the 3200-meter run, he finished 10:01.46, besting Belpre’s Eli Fullerton’s 10:02.72 set in 2019. He came within .12 in the 800-meter run, running a 2:02.72, so Paint Valley’s Logan Markko held on to his with a time of 2:02.60. This helped Mitch tie for the meet medalist with Huntington’s Wes Brown, who had first in 200-meter dash, second in the 400-meter dash, and two thirds in the long jump and the 100-meter dash. Both had 30 points.
Bring home strong seconds, the 4x200-meter relay team of Wyatt Crabtree, Sebastian Billasano, Blayse Jones, and back from injury, Carson Peters ran a 1:38.16, which turns out to be the fastest one without Alex Stoller. Working on exchanges, they’ll get there! The 4x400-meter crew also turned in a fast time for their second. Wyatt, Sebastian, Dillon Glass, and Alex Stoller ran a 3:42.73, which turns out to be the fastest without Mitch. Logan Long picked up second in the discus, tossing it 134-feet, 8-inches, fouling a possible winning toss.
We had three thirds, which was good to see. The 4x100m relay team of Wyatt, Sebastian, Blake Osborne, and Carson Moore ran a 47.97. Alex Stoller ran a PB 23.33 in the 200-meter dash for his, good to see late in this meet. Blake Osborne ran a 17.81 in the 110-meter high hurdles, getting our last third.
Four fourths gave us 13 places in the top four places, something we have been stressing. The 4x800-meter relay team, remaining consistent, ran a 9:36.22 getting their fourth. It consisted of Max Monroe, Carson Kittaka, Jeremiah Miller and Dallas Downs. Alex Stoller landed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a 53.35. Carson Kittaka ran for fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (47.7). Logan Long landed fourth in the shot put, 40-11.
One fifth place finish went to Jake Schrader in the discus, 118-8. We need him to get back to his early season distances come SOC meet time.
We had one sixth as well, Max Monroe knocked almost nine full seconds off his 3200-meter run with a 11:19.75 — good to see this late in the year, getting stronger.
Seventh place finishes went to three athletes with PBs: Wyatt Crabtree in the shot put 38-0; Carson Peters, a strong 200-meter dash 24.09; and Blayse Jones 110-meter high hurdles. For Blayse, it is about to come together. His 19.03 won’t be his best for long. Blayse picked up two more sevenths as well: the high jump (5-2) and the long jump (17-2 1/2).
The eighths rounded out our scoring. After a rough start, Alex Stoller finished in 11.6 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Blake Osborne picked up two: one with a PB of 5-2 in the high jump, and in the long jump 17-2 1/2. We need Blayse and Blake to continue to improve in these field events, but any points is a good thing!
We had two other athletes run PBs but out of the scoring: Max in the 1600-meter run, ninth, 5:08.32, and Gavin Davis in the 800-meter run, 11th, 2:25.89. This gave Gavin a lock on that 4x800-meter spot. We know Max will continue to drop his time and be in the scoring when it counts.
As I stated earlier, we close out the regular season Thursday at Miami Trace, we’ll look for the answers we seek to put the best team on the track at the SOC meet. Go Tigers!
