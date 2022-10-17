Portsmouth Raceway Park logo

History was made at Portsmouth Raceway Park over the weekend as 19-year-old Garrett Smith from Eatonton, Georgia became the youngest driver to ever win the General Tire Dirt Track World Championship Presented by Optima Batteries.

While Smith etched his name into the history books in the Late Model Division, Nathon Loney scored the victory in the Modifieds. Matt Melvin prevailed in the Steel Blocks, and Tyler Scott took the checkers in the Legends Cars.

