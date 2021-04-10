“We had really good pitching all year. We just need to get the bats going," said Waverly head coach Jeff Noble after the Tigers 8-0 win over Eastern Friday night at VA Memorial Stadium. "We started making better contact and put some runs on the board; but we have to do better at the plate offensively, swing at better pitches, and to have a chance, we have to get the bats going.”
Behind strong performances by Quinton Hurd and Weston Roop on the mound, the Tigers were able to earn their fifth victory of the season.
“We've thrown a lot of strikes all year and made plays behind our pitchers. We’re pleased with what we’re doing on the mound and defensively,” said Noble.
The Tigers threatened to score in the top of the first inning as they loaded the bases, but Eastern was able to escape the jam, as a groundout ended the inning.
Eastern’s Logan Clemmons then singled to start the bottom half of the inning and later advanced to third but couldn’t come around to score.
Each team got a hit in the second inning as L.T. Jordan doubled for the Tigers in the top half, and Braylon Lamerson singled in the bottom half for the Eagles.
The defensive battle continued in the third and fourth innings, as neither team could gain much momentum. Waverly scored the game's first run in the top of the fifth inning, as L.T. Jordan scored on a sacrifice fly from Ben Flanders to give Waverly a 1-0 lead. After a single from Weston Roop, Derek Eblin then singled, as Roop scored to make it 2-0.
Jordan and Alex Boles then had back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the sixth, as Waverly took a 4-0 lead. Eastern then threatened to score in the bottom half of the sixth but couldn’t bring a run across the plate.
In the seventh, Derek Eblin scored on a wild pitch, while the Tigers scored another run on a hit batter with the bases loaded. Alex Boles and Roop then picked up RBIs, putting Waverly up 8-0 which would be the game's final score.
For the Tigers, Alex Boles was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and 2 RBIs. LT Jordan was also 2-for-4 with a single, double and two runs batted in. Weston Roop and Derek Eblin both ended the night 1-for-4 and added an RBI. J.T. Barnett was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Cristian Mossbarger scored two runs.
Quinton Hurd got the start on the mound pitching four innings, allowing two hits, and striking out six, while earning the victory. Roop pitched three innings, also tallying six strikeouts.
For Eastern, Logan Clemmons was 1-for-3 with a single. Braylon Lamerson was 1-for-2 with a single. Gage Denny walked and had two stolen bases. Lance Barnett also reached base on a walk.
Even in a loss, Eastern pitcher Dylan Mortan was still very good giving up six hits, walking two and striking out three, and only allowed one earned run.
After taking on Zane Trace on Zane Trace Saturday Waverly will then host Wheelersburg on Monday, while Eastern looks to bounce back against Portsmouth West on Monday.
