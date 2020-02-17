Behind an effort where Shawnee State's Faheem Gilbert scored 24 of Shawnee State's 64 points on the men's side of the spectrum at the Ohio Wesleyan Indoor Track Meet, the short distance sprinting standout and jumping talent was able to claim a Mid-South Conference Track and Field Athlete of the Week honor, as announced by conference officials on Monday.
Gilbert, a strong 60 meter and 200 meter dash runner, showed off his skills early and often by running a stout 7.09 in the 60 meters to beat Bluffton's Omar Warlick by nearly two-tenths of a second. Gilbert then finished fifth of 23 competitors in the 200 by running a 24.15, becoming one of only five runners in the 200 meter dash field to run under a 24.20 for the race. He finished just four one-hundreths off of a top-three finish.
In the long jump, Gilbert didn't relent. The junior matched Tai Lucas' best jump of 6.28 meters in the third round of jumps, then, on his final jump, cleared 6.4 meters -- 21 feet -- to best Lucas by two-and-three-quarters inches to take home victory in that event.
Gilbert's award-winning performances allowed Shawnee State to match Cumberlands (Ky.) for a conference-high, with three Mid-South Indoor Track Athlete of the Week honors. Between Gilbert and Seth Farmer, all three have come from nearby Pike County.
Shawnee State will be back in action next weekend at the Mid-South Indoor Track and Field Conference Championships in Defiance on Friday and Saturday.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.
