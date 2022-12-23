Using defense to generate offense, the Waverly Lady Tigers ran the floor and ran up the score en route to a 67-36 victory over the visiting Valley Indians Thursday evening.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Lady Tigers, who moved to 5-2 overall and 5-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
"We like coming out in the beginning and applying some pressure to try and get our offense going through without having to run some set plays," said Waverly coach John Bonifield. "I thought we did a good job at the beginning of the night of forcing some turnovers. Forcing them into some quick shots allowed us to get out in transition and get some easy baskets at the beginning."
Waverly's defensive pressure forced three turnovers in the first two minutes, leading to a 9-0 run for Waverly's senior scoring duo of Bailey Vulgamore and Kelli Stewart, thanks to several key defensive plays by Aerian Tackett. Valley broke through with a triple from Addy Conaway, only to have Vulgamore answer with her second off the game. Valley's Lexie Morrow had the third straight trifecta, cutting the lead to six, 12-6. But that was as close as the Lady Indians could get.
Vulgamore found her way to the basket through traffic for a layup. On Waverly's next possession, Caris Risner was fouled on a three-point attempt, swishing all three freebies to create a double digit lead 17-6. Paige O'Bryant had Waverly's final basket of the quarter as the Lady Tigers claimed a 19-10 advantage.
The second quarter started in a similar fashion to the first. Vulgamore connected on two more trifectas and Kelli Stewart dominated inside for a pair of buckets for a 10-0 run that extended the lead to 29-10. Those two continued to lead the scoring attack with Stewart having a run of nine points, including an old-fashioned three-point play. By halftime, Waverly was ahead 39-21.
Once again, the third quarter began with another big run from the Lady Tigers. This time it was Vulgamore and Risner doing the scoring. Risner scored six of the 9-0 run that saw Waverly push the lead to 48-21. In the final four minutes of the quarter, Vulgamore and Stewart both drained three-pointers, as did Sadie Royster. O'Bryant added a bucket and Vulgamore swished a pair of free throws. Going to the final frame, Waverly was up 61-29.
By the time the fourth quarter was over, every Lady Tiger dressed for varsity play had the opportunity to log some minutes. Risner added four more points to her total, while Tackett scored the final basket of the game in the 67-36 win.
Waverly had a strong shooting night. The Lady Tigers connected on 18-of-31 from two-point range (58 percent) and 7-of-14 from three-point land (50 percent). Waverly also connected on 10-of-14 from the line (71 percent). Valley hit 9-of-35 from two-point range (26 percent) and 5-of-16 from beyond the arc (31 percent). From the line, the Lady Indians went 4-of-8 (50 percent). Valley had 18 turnovers, while Waverly had 20. Individually, Morrow led Valley with 12 points.
For the Lady Tigers, Vulgamore finished with a game-high 27 points, including five three-pointers. She also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Stewart added a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds along with two steals and one assist. Risner was the third Lady Tiger in double figures, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds and a steal.
"The younger girls are coming along. We knew at the beginning of the year we were going to have to have some patience and rely a lot on Kelli and Bailey. We have younger ones stepping up, taking turns scoring, and playing solid defense, especially Caris. She has had a great few games," Bonifield said.
"They are helping us because we are going to need them down the stretch. We always thought by the end of the year we are going to be a much better basketball team because of Caris, Aerian, Sadie and Paige. They are getting better every week."
O'Bryant finished with four points, four rebounds and a steal. Tackett had two points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Crabtree grabbed two rebounds and made off with a steal. Shelby Blanton also had two rebounds, while Savannah South secured one. Royster scored three points.
"This was a good win in the league. It is a good way to go into Christmas break on a four-game winning streak," Bonifield said. "Next week we have a non-league game with Gallia (Academy). We will get back to work on Monday and get ready for Gallia Academy."
That game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.
BOX SCORE:
Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Valley 36 @ Waverly 67
VHS - 10 11 7 8 - 36
WHS - 19 20 22 6 - 67
VALLEY (36) — Lucy Ashkettle 2 1 0-0 7, Karsyn Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Easter 0 1 1-2 4, Addy Conaway 2 1 0-1 7, Lexie Morrow 3 2 0-1 12, Kelsey LeBrun 2 0 0-0 4,
WAVERLY (67) — Kelli Stewart 7 1 1-3 18, Caris Risner 4 0 5-5 13, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 4 5 4-6 27, Aerian Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Paige O'Bryant 2 0 0-0 4, Sadie Royster 0 1 0-0 3, Shelby Blanton 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah South 0 0 0-0 0, Keelee Rapp 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 7 10-14 67.
