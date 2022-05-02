Waverly’s four softball seniors — Suzzy Wall, Katrina Entler, Drea Tannehill and Maddy Taylor — had the opportunity to celebrate their senior night with an 10-0 victory over Eastern on Friday, April 29.
“These seniors had a huge challenge coming into the year because we lost nine seniors from last year’s team,” said Waverly coach Scott Hayes. “That’s a huge leadership void that has to be filled. They were having to continue our culture, and continue teaching a team full of freshmen and sophomores what our expectations are for our level of play, intensity and focus.”
Injuries and a slow start were additional obstacles for the team to overcome this season.
“These girls have had a lot thrown at them this year, including failure. That’s something the seniors had to deal with that they were not used to it all. I’m really proud of how they have held together, found a way to right the ship, and stayed the course,” said Hayes, speaking of Entler, Wall, Taylor and Tannehill.
“They’ve done a great job, along with some key underclassmen as well, who also played a big role in leadership. Seniors set the tone in high school sports. They have had ups and downs, and we’ve had our struggles, but the perseverance they’ve shown makes me proud of all of them.”
Waverly scored those 10 runs in the first three innings, producing two in the first, five in the second and three in the third. Eastern was able to keep Waverly at bay in the bottom of the fourth inning, as pitcher Hannah Felts struck out three of the four batters she faced. The game came to an end after five innings, allowing Waverly to begin the senior night celebration outside the dugout.
In the win for the senior class, catcher Suzzy Wall produced four RBIs, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Third baseman Katrina Entler was 1-3 from the plate with a double and an RBI. Outfielder Madison Taylor finished 1-2 with a pair of runs. Drea Tannehill was unable to participate due to an injury, but she expects to return to the lineup before the season comes to a close.
“It is a very good feeling to have a good win,” said Entler in a post-game interview. “I came into senior night and thought I was going to be sad, but honestly I was just focused on the game, playing my hardest and keeping my teammates up. We’re not done. We have a whole bunch of fight left in us and we are going to play every last second.”
Wall, who was battling stomach issues, did not allow it to prevent her from catching during the game. Taylor and Tannehill have moved around throughout the season, filling spots as needed.
“I’m not as good of a player as Suzzy and Katrina, so I haven’t been starting as much. But we’ve had injuries, and now I’m starting to get out there,” said Taylor. “I love seeing improvement on my team and myself personally, and I feel like the leadership and the connection with each other is just growing every day. Wherever they need me, I’m willing to go out and play there.”
Tannehill agreed, saying, “It’s definitely been different with everybody having to go to different spots, but I have definitely seen improvements. People have been clocked in and ready to go — whenever we need them and wherever we need them to be.”
Additional batting statistics from the younger players were key contributions in the win as well. Caris Risner was 3-3 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Faith Thornsberry was 1-1 with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs. Aubree Fraley was 2-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Kendalynn Ficken was 1-2 with two runs.
For Eastern, Megan Nickell and Madison Shuler both went 1-2.
Junior Camryn Campbell pitched all five innings in the win, giving up a pair of hits while striking out eight batters.
“Cam’s pitching has been crucial this week. We had three unearned runs early against South Webster (April 25), and then she held them to one run over the next five innings. She held West, who has been pounding the ball, to one run (a 1-0 loss on April 28). Then Cam shutout Eastern today and had a season high eight strikeouts, including striking out the side in the fifth,” said Hayes.
“She gets stronger as the game goes on. She is really starting to find a rhythm, mixing up her pitches and locations, and hitting her spots. Cam has been a key to the success this week as much as anyone has.”
Waverly (7-10) will travel to Oak Hill on Wednesday before taking on Valley Thursday evening. Then post-season play begins Saturday at noon with a home contest versus Marietta.
