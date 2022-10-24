The Piketon Redstreaks and the Waverly Tigers are going back to the football playoffs, and they will be joined by the Eastern Eagles for the first time in program history.

When the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the playoff pairings on Sunday afternoon, the teams learned their official fate, although many already knew after checking Joe Eitel's website (www.joeeitel.com/hsfoot/) all weekend.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments