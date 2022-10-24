The Piketon Redstreaks and the Waverly Tigers are going back to the football playoffs, and they will be joined by the Eastern Eagles for the first time in program history.
When the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the playoff pairings on Sunday afternoon, the teams learned their official fate, although many already knew after checking Joe Eitel's website (www.joeeitel.com/hsfoot/) all weekend.
The OHSAA has deemed that all teams will play on Friday night, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in the first round. The top eight seeds out of the 16 qualifiers from each region will be the hosts.
All three Pike County teams will have road trips ahead of them. The Redstreaks will have the farthest to travel.
In Division V Region 19, the 14th-ranked Piketon Redstreaks (6-4) will be headed to third-ranked Barnesville (10-0) on the east side of the state, which will require roughly a 340-mile round trip.
Waverly and Eastern will both be traveling west to Cincinnati.
In the Division IV Region 16, the Waverly Tigers (5-5) made it as the 16th-ranked team. That sends them to Cincinnati to face first-ranked Wyoming (10-0). The Tigers will be in their seventh straight postseason appearance.
In Division VI Region 24, the 11th-ranked Eastern Eagles (4-6) will travel to sixth-ranked Cincinnati Country Day (8-1). It is the first time in the young history of the program that the Eagles have qualified for the playoffs. They were in the playoffs in the fall of 2020, the COVID year, when all of the teams made the postseason after the shortened-season. Eastern is also celebrating its first ever Southern Ohio Conference Division I title.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.