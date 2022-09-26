Rio Grande’s Olivia Cisco (404) and Amarissa Kerns (407) finished 1-2 in the women’s college division of Saturday’s 51st Annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.
RIO GRANDE, Ohio - All six University of Rio Grande runners finished in the top eight, including Olivia Cisco's first-place showing, and the RedStorm won the women's team title at Saturday afternoon's 51st Annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.
Cisco, a freshman from Waverly, Ohio, finished the 5k race in a time of 19:46 and bested freshman teammate Amarissa Kerns (Lancaster, OH) by just over 36 seconds.
As a team, the RedStorm finished with 15 points and easily outdistanced the University of Pikeville for the title. The Bears finished with 44 points.
Also representing Rio Grande in the meet, which included 16 runners representing three schools and another runner who was unattached, were sophomore Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH), who was fourth in a time of 22:47; sophomore Abrielle Kerns (Lancaster, OH), who was fifth after crossing in 23:26; freshman Kaylor Offenberger (Waterford, OH), who was sixth in a time of 23:54; and freshman Natalie Brammer (Wheelersburg, OH), who was eighth in a time of 26:10.
Rio Grande is slated to return to action on October 7 when it travels to Charlotte, N.C. for the Royals XC Challenge hosted by Queens University.
