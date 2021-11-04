Southern Ohio Conference Division II Soccer Honorees 2021

First Team: Minford's Zane Miller, Levi Coriell, Jacob Lewis, Adam Crank, Luke Rader, Charlie Neal, Ethan Cordle, Myles Montgomery; Wheelersburg's Max Hagans, Jackson Schwamburger, Nolan Wright, Connor Estep, and Braxton Rase; Waverly's Elijah McCain, Caleb Boyer and Keagan Smith; Northwest's Jay Jenkins and Levi Bunch; West's Carter Essman.

Second Team: Minford's Gavin Downey, Sam Tieman and Dylan Brooks; Wheelersburg's Jacob Saxby, Nathan Sylvia, and Preslee Etterling; South Webster's Jeremiah Smith and Will Collins; Waverly's Drake Teeters and Aaron Haynes; Northwest's Caleb Lewis; West's Landon Perkins and Andrew Adams.

Team Standings: Minford 10-0, Wheelersburg 7-3, South Webster 5-4-1, Waverly 4-6, Northwest, 3-6-1, Portsmouth West 0-10

SOC II Player of the Year: Minford's Zane Miller

SOC II Defensive Player of the Year: Minford's Levi Coriell

SOC II Coach of the Year: Minford's Jacob Hackworth

