Getting to 'Sweet 16' isn't an every day occurrence for high school basketball teams. Yet, two Pike County teams did just that on Friday night.
Tipping off at 6:30 at Wellston High School, the Western Indians overcame a first quarter deficit of 19-14 and limited the Tomcats to 21 points over the next three quarters to earn a 56-40 victory, locking up a Division IV district title. It is Western's first district championship since 2016.
A half-hour later at Southeastern High School, the Waverly Tigers tipped off against the Jackson Ironmen in a Division II district championship battle where they roared to an 81-50 triumph. Waverly senior Trey Robertson needed 23 points to reach 2,000 for his career and he did it late in the second quarter. It is Waverly's first district championship since 2012.
Although Ohio University's Convocation Center was not available to be used for this year's Southeast District boys basketball tournament, it is open to teams for the regional round.
The Western Indians will head to the Convo Tuesday night for an 8 p.m. Division IV regional semifinal battle with the Valley Indians. After being down by as much as 10 at one point, Valley came from behind to defeat Leesburg Fairfield 47-46 in the game after Western knocked off Trimble.
The Waverly Tigers will go to the Convo Thursday night for an 8 p.m. Division II regional semifinal and will face the winner between Greenfield McClain and Thornville Sheridan. Those teams will play on Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at Southeastern High School.
The boys district final basketball game between Sheridan and McClain would have been played after Friday's contest between Waverly and Jackson, but it was moved since the Sheridan girls basketball team was scheduled to play Warren in the regional final on Friday night as well. The Sheridan Lady Generals won their game over Warren 55-30 and will play in the Division II state semifinal at the University of Dayton on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
The Appalachian Highway will be traversed by many Pike County vehicles on Tuesday and Thursday as fans journey to Ohio University's Convocation Center for regional semifinal basketball games.
