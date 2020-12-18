It has been a full week for the Eastern Lady Eagles, starting with Waverly on Monday, Northwest on Wednesday, and Portsmouth West on Thursday.
The following story includes information from a game between the Waverly Lady Tigers and the Eastern Lady Eagles, as well as two additional EHS games. The Lady Eagles, who had been in quarantine, had contests they needed to make up.
The Lady Tigers will not be playing any games, at least for the rest of the month, as Waverly City Schools opted to pause all extracurricular activities until further notice.
Monday, Dec. 14 — Waverly @ Eastern
With depth and defensive pressure powering the offense, the Waverly Lady Tigers picked up a 59-26 win over the hosting Eastern Lady Eagles Monday evening.
Waverly started strong, using contributions from seven different players to combine for 24 points in the opening quarter. Senior point guard Zoiee Smith led the way with eight of those points, followed by Carli Knight and Kelli Stewart, who added four each. Michaela Rhoads, Sarah Thompson, Paige Carter and Lydia Brown contributed two points each. For Eastern, Skylar White had a pair of buckets, while Abby Cochenour and Kelsey Poorman had one each. Waverly was ahead 24-8.
In the second quarter, Smith added four more baskets to bring her total to 16 points. Brown added a trifecta, while Stewart, Knight, Rhoads and Carter had one basket each. For Eastern, Abby Cochenour scored all six points. At the half, Waverly was up 43-14.
In the third quarter for the Lady Tigers, Carter and Stewart had two buckets each, Knight had a three-point play, and Brown split a pair of free throws. For the Lady Eagles, Abby Cochenour and White combined to add seven points. Waverly was ahead 57-22.
In the final frame, Waverly’s Morgan Crabtree had the final Lady Tiger bucket. For Eastern, Abby Cochenour added two free throws, while Tesa Keaton had a basket.
Statistics for Waverly in the 59-26 win included: Zoiee Smith with 16 points, six steals, four assists; Kelli Stewart with 10 points, five rebounds, two steals; Carli Knight: nine points, five steals, two rebounds; Paige Carter with eight points, eight rebounds, one steal; Lydia Brown with six points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist; Michaela Rhoads with four points, one rebound; Sarah Thompson with two points, two rebounds; Ava Little with two points, one rebound, one steal; Morgan Crabtree with two points, three rebounds, one steal; and Delaney Tackett with three assists, one rebound.
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour led the scoring attack with 14 points, followed by White with seven points.
WHS — 24 19 14 2 — 59
EHS — 8 6 7 4 — 26
WAVERLY (59) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 0-0 10, Carli Knight 3 0 3-5 9, Ryane Bond 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Crabtree 1 0 0-0 2, Michaela Rhoads 2 0 0-0 4, Abbie Marshall 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Brown 0 1 3-4 6, Ava Little 1 0 0-0 2, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Zoiee Smith 8 0 0-0 16, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-2 0, Sarah Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, Paige Carter 4 0 0-0 8, TOTALS 24 1 6-11 59.
EASTERN (26) — Skylar White 3 0 1-2 7, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 4 1 3-4 14, Kelsey Poorman 0 0 0-0 0, Tesa Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, Megan Nickell 0 0 0-0 0, Andee Lester 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 1 4-6 26.
Wed. Dec. 16 — Eastern @ Northwest
A strong start by the hosting Northwest Mohawks was too much for the Eastern Lady Eagles to overcome Wednesday night, as they fell 54-37.
Northwest put up 17 points in the first quarter, while limiting Eastern to eight. The Lady Eagles responded by outscoring the Lady Mohawks 11-8 in the second quarter to pull within six at the break, 25-19.
The Lady Mohawks produced 17 more points in the third quarter, while limiting Eastern to 10 to go up 42-29. They finished by putting up 12 in the final frame, while the Lady Eagles had eight.
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour produced 20 points in the loss, followed by her sister Addison Cochenour with 12 points.
Northwest was led by Haidyn Wamsley with 20 points, followed by Valerie Copas and Ava Jenkins with nine points each.
EHS — 8 11 10 8 — 37
NHS — 17 8 17 12 — 54
EASTERN (37) — Skylar White 1 0 1-2 3, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Cochenour 3 2 0-0 12, Abby Cochenour 5 1 7-12 20, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, Megan Nickell 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 3 8-14 37.
NORTHWEST (54) — Terah Webb 1 1 0-0 5, Valerie Copas 3 1 0-0 9, Harley Rigsby 0 0 0-0 0, Haidyn Wamsley 5 3 1-1 20, Daria Compton 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Jenkins 1 2 1-2 9, Faith Jewett 0 0 0-0 0, Reagen Lewis 3 0 0-0 6, Kloe Montgomery 2 0 1-2 5, TOTALS 15 7 3-5 54.
Thurs. Dec. 17 vs. PW
With Eastern senior Andee Lester returning to the lineup for limited action, the Eastern Lady Eagles returned home to face a strong Portsmouth West team Thursday evening, suffering a 69-29 defeat.
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour generated 20 of her team’s points, while Lester added six and Skylar White contributed four.
PWHS — 18 21 11 19 — 69
EHS — 7 6 12 4 — 29
PORTSMOUTH WEST (69) — Madison Howell 2 0 7-8 11, Elisha Adre 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Adkins 1 0 0-0 2, Eden Cline 4 2 1-1 15, Sydney McDermott 1 0 0-0 2, Haley Coleman 4 0 0-0 8, Emma Boyer 5 0 0-0 10, Lexi Deaver 1 0 3-4 5, Charlie Jo Howard 3 1 1-1 10, Mackenzie Boggs 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 24 3 12-14 69.
EASTERN (29) — Skylar White 0 0 3-4 3, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 3 2 8-10 20, Kelsey Poorman 0 0 0-0 0, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, Megan Nickell 0 0 0-0 0, Andee Lester 3 0 0-0 6, TOTALS 6 2 11-14 29.
