Overcoming a rough start to the week, the Waverly Lady Tigers put themselves in position to make history for their young soccer program.
The Lady Tigers dropped a 3-0 decision at Warren Monday evening, but bounced back with a big 4-3 Southern Ohio Conference victory at Wheelersburg. That triumph puts Waverly and Wheelersburg in a tie for first place in the SOC standings. If both win the remainder of the games on their conference schedule, they will share the title.
Looking at Monday’s loss at Warren, the Lady Warriors connected on their first two goals in the opening half. They added an insurance goal in the second for the 3-0 win.
Waverly managed to get nine shots off on offense with Loren Moran having five, Amelia Willis firing three and Kylie Smith having one. Warren finished with 14 shots. Waverly keeper Anna Jordan was able to record saves on 10 of those.
Defensively, the Lady Tigers finished with 33 steals as a team and 49 intercepts. Michaela Rhoads led individually with 10 steals and nine intercepts. Lydia Brown added nine intercepts and two steals.
“We were outplaying them most of the match but couldn’t capitalize and finish,” said Waverly coach Chris Murphy. “Warren kept pressing and scored a couple of goals off of some pretty interesting angles. These goals ended up sealing the match for them. Warren did what was necessary to win, and I want to wish them good luck with the rest of their season.”
With that loss, the Lady Tigers dropped to 9-3-0 overall.
On Thursday evening, the Lady Tigers traveled to Wheelersburg with goals in mind, avenging the earlier 3-2 loss with a 4-1 triumph.
“This win was very special for us. The first time we played them, we lost 3-2 after having scored two goals against them in under 12 minutes. Basically, we self-imploded,” said Waverly coach Chris Murphy. “Tonight we did not. Our ladies remained focused and assertive the entire match. Wheelersburg is always a tough team. I want to wish them good luck with the rest of their season.”
The Lady Tigers had a surprise for the Lady Pirates, as Waverly junior Zoiee Smith was back in the lineup after sitting out much of the season with a foot injury. Smith made her presence known, scoring two of Waverly’s four goals. Loren Moran and Amelia Willis each added one. Moran also had a pair of assists, while Willis had one.
Waverly’s defense limited Wheelersburg’s shots. Senior goalkeeper Anna Jordan had five saves in the win. Michaela Rhoads led the team in intercepts with six, followed by Alexis Murphy, Kylee Murphy and Kaylee Spencer with five each. Willis had the most steals with five, followed by Kylee Murphy with four.
With the win, Waverly improves to 10-3-0 overall and 7-1-0 in the SOC.
Waverly will be home Tuesday to take on Minford at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will complete the SOC portion of the schedule the following week on Oct. 8 in a home battle against Northwest. The Lady Tigers need wins in those two games to complete the run to their first SOC soccer title.
