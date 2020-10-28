Scioto Valley Conference All-League Volleyball 2020-2021 All-League 

ALL-SVC: Marissa Mullins (Jr-Westfall), Player of the Year; Camryn Carroll (Jr-Adena), Defensive Player of the Year; Jenna Martin (Jr) Adena;Kristin Phillips (Sr) Westfall; Megan Steele (Jr) Huntington; Alli Bennett (Sr) Zane Trace; Hannah Lougheed (Jr) Southeastern; Kacey Pierce (Sr) Unioto; Laynee Hill (Sr) Zane Trace; Ellie Harper (Jr) Adena; Olivia Smith (Jr) Paint Valley; Claire Latham (Jr) Westfall; Katie Hirsch (Sr) Huntington; Allison Bayse (Jr) Huntington; Lexi Scott (So) Zane Trace; Lexi Lockwood (Jr) Southeastern. 

Honorable Mention: Ari DaRif and Makenna Lovely of Adena; Carly Dyer and Harmony Henneberger of Huntington, Averi McFadden and Kaitlin Potts of Paint Valley; Jazz Lamerson and Jullia Rockwell of Piketon; Olivia Higley and Audrey Scott of Southeastern; Ava Eldridge and Carissa Wheeler of Unioto; Kayla Fleischmann and Hailey Young of Westfall; Hannah Hale and Lexi Betts of Zane Trace. 

League Champions: Adena (13-1)

Coach of the Year: Laura Smith (Adena)

Junior High League Champions: Adena

JH Tournament Champions: Adena

Load comments