Waverly’s Will Futhey has finally found his college football home, and it won’t be too far away.
Futhey, a three-star recruit, announced his commitment to Ohio University on Friday, May 3 on Twitter, thanking everyone for their support throughout the years and stating that he was beyond excited to be joining the Bobcats.
“I’ve always been a big Ohio football guy,” said Futhey. “I had a couple other places I could’ve gone, but I went and visited (Ohio University), and I really liked it. It came down to the fact that I felt more wanted there, so I decided that would be the best place for me.”
Futhey will be joining an Ohio team that is coached by Tim Albin, who is entering his second season as the head of the team after serving as the offensive coordinator (OC) since 2005. Albin was OC under previous head coach Frank Solich at Nebraska, and later came to Ohio to join Solich’s staff.
Solich stepped down in the summer of 2021, citing health concerns. He was the head coach at Ohio for 16 seasons, which included 11 bowl appearances, four Mid-American Conference East titles and a Top 25 ranking. At that time, Albin was promoted to head coach and agreed to a four-year contract with Ohio University.
“We are super happy for Will. We know the recruiting process is kind of tough sometimes, but it is just really nice to see that he’s going to get a great opportunity to go to a great school and have the opportunity to get a great education and play some really good football,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree.
“The sky’s the limit for Will. If someone’s going to give him a chance, he’ll go out and make the best of it with hard work and effort. I see him being pretty successful down there. They will develop Will like they need to, and I think they really got a good one overall. For our program, it is another good notch in the belt with the success we have had.”
Futhey was an All-Ohioan in three of his four years as a Waverly Tiger, achieving Honorable Mention, Third Team and Second Team.
“They have talked about putting me at tight end, not a blocking tight end, but more split out and also at receiver,” said Futhey of where he is expected to play for the Bobcats. “I’m not 100 percent sure if I’d be limited to just one position at the moment. They like my size and my ability to run routes. They see me as a matchup against linebackers and safeties, and going up and getting the ball.”
After catching six passes for 34 yards and a touchdown as a freshman, Will Futhey’s breakout year was his sophomore season when he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, becoming the second Tiger to do so. Easton Wolf, a 2019 graduate, was the first in the previous year.
Wolf set a school-record 1,196 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2018 season. Futhey nearly broke that receiving record in 2019, finishing at 1,128 receiving yards and 14 TDs.
The COVID-19 shortened season in 2020 included nine games for the Tigers. Futhey finished with 865 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior
In 2021 as a senior, Futhey finished with 711 yards and 11 touchdowns, drawing the attention of double- and triple-team defense throughout the season. Senior teammate Penn Morrison benefitted the most from that blanketing coverage that Futhey faced, finishing his year with 1,136 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. Senior Mark Stulley added 733 yards and six receiving touchdowns. All of those passes were thrown by Will Futhey’s twin brother, Wade, who will be going on to play football at Capital University.
Waverly fans won’t have a hard time getting to Athens to watch Will Futhey play. It has been a familiar drive for many basketball tournament games at the Convocation Center, including the two regional games that the Tigers won on their way to a Division II state basketball tournament berth just a few months ago. The Futhey twins. as well as Morrison and Stulley, were a big part of that special team and run. Will Futhey was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio as a basketball player following that season.
“I know a lot of people from this community who will go down to Athens and support Will, so he knows that it’s a good situation for him,” said Crabtree. “I’m just happy that he was finally given that opportunity.”
“It is exciting,” said Futhey. “Athens is close enough, but also far enough to give me a little freedom. I know a lot of people who are going there. Some of my best friends are going there, and I feel like it will be a lot of fun. This is a new chapter, and I’m excited about it.”
Since Futhey made his decision late in the recruiting process, he indicated that he won’t be on scholarship in his first year, but he will gain financial assistance for his next three years. He is grateful for the opportunity.
“I’m looking forward to putting myself in a good position for the next four years of my life to be successful. Football is just a pro. It is a positive for me. I want to enjoy my time playing the sport I love and make memories with my new team,” said Futhey.
“Waverly has been good to me. I’ve made the best memories of my life here. I’ve always enjoyed the place, the people and the town. I love football above all, and it has been a great ride with my team. We’ve been successful and played a lot of games. That’s something I will always remember.”
Futhey plans to major in business at Ohio University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.