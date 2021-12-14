In what was projected around the area as the Southern Ohio Conference Division I game of the week, the Western Indians kept their perfect record intact thanks to a thrilling finish at Notre Dame Friday night.
Senior Noah Whitt provided the biggest shot of the night, connecting on a three-pointer to put the Indians ahead by one, 48-47, with 14 seconds remaining in regulation. From there, Western’s defense was able to hold off the challenging Titans, who could not get an answering shot to drop before the final buzzer sounded.
Western’s scoring was steady and consistent, as the Indians scored 12 points in all four quarters. Defensively, they Indians limited Notre Dame to 11 in the first quarter and 10 points in the second, resulting in a 24-21 edge at the half.
Again the defense limited the Titans to 10 points in the third quarter, as Western’s lead went up to 36-31. But the final frame saw the Titans make a comeback bid, moving ahead before Whitt knocked down the wide open three to give Western the 48-47 lead.
The win keeps Western at the top of the SOC I standings in the very early stages of the league title race.
In the win at Notre Dame, Kolten Miller led the scoring for the Indians, finishing his night with 16 points. Noah Whitt followed with 14 points, which included three triples, including the game winner. Chase Carter added eight points in the paint.
Notre Dame was led by Jamen Edgington with 16 points, followed by Cody Metzler with 13 points and Jermaine Powell with 11 points.
WHS — 12 12 12 12 — 48
NDHS — 11 10 10 16 — 47
WESTERN (48) — Reed Brewster 0 1 0-0 3, Kameron Janes 0 0 2-2 2, Drew Haggy 1 0 3-4 5, Kolten Miller 5 2 0-0 16, Noah Whitt 2 3 1-3 14, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 2 1 1-2 8, TOTALS 10 7 7-11 48.
NOTRE DAME (47) — Carson Sammons 4 1 0-0 11, Dylan Seison 0 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Strickland 1 3 2-2 13, Cody Metzler 2 1 0-0 7, Dominic Sparks 7 0 2-2 16, Jamen Edgington 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Campbell 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 5 4-4 47.
Getting right back into action on Saturday night, the Indians traveled to Manchester and netted a 55-33 triumph over the hosting Greyhounds.
A strong start allowed Western to have the opportunity to play nearly everyone on the roster by the time the game ended. The Indians put up 22 points in the opening quarter alone with junior Chase Carter scoring 10 of those on two buckets and two triples. Kolten Miller added five, Noah Whitt provided four, Gavin Myers had a bucket and Kameron Janes provided a free throw. Defensively, Western limited the Greyhounds to nine points.
Both teams put up nine points in the second quarter as the Greyhounds matched the Indians. Western’s lead was 31-18 at the half.
Western extended the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Manchester 14-5. Miller scored eight of those points to lead the charge for the Indians. The lead was increased to 45-23 going to the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, Zavier Tilley and Colt Henderson both had the opportunity to go to the foul line, and they each went 2-for-2.
In the 55-33 win, Carter led Western with 15 points, followed by Miller and Whitt with 13 points.
Western’s road swing continued Tuesday at New Boston. The Indians will go to Symmes Valley Friday night.
WHS — 22 9 14 10 — 55
MHS — 9 9 5 10 — 33
WESTERN (55) — Reed Brewster 0 1 0-0 3, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kameron Janes 1 0 1-2 3, Logan Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Haggy 1 0 0-2 2, Nic Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Kolten Miller 5 1 0-0 13, Colt Henderson 0 0 2-2 2, Dylon Shelpman 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Whitt 5 1 0-0 13, Gavin Myers 1 0 0-0 2, Chase Carter 4 2 1-2 15, Zavier Tilley 0 0 2-2 2, TOTALS 17 5 6-10 55.
MANCHESTER (33) — Daulton McDonald 2 1 0-0 7, Braylan Roberts 0 0 0-0 0, Ryland Wikoff 1 0 0-2 2, Brayden Young 2 0 2-2 6, Denton White 0 0 0-0 0, Conner Darnell 0 0 2-2, Zander White 0 0 0-0 0, Leeland Horner 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Bell 0 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Scott 3 3 0-0 15, Karson Beavers 0 0 0-0 0, Aaron Lucas 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 8 4 5-8 33.
