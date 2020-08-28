Starting the defense of their Southern Ohio Conference soccer title, the Lady Tigers opened the season with a pair of dominant wins this past week.
On Monday evening, the Lady Tigers traveled to Portsmouth West and came away with a 10-0 victory.
The Tigers had difficulty getting into the rhythm of scoring early on in the match.
“It is difficult beginning a regular season without typical pre-season preparation, like scrimmages," stated Waverly coach Chris Murphy. “Eventually we found our rhythm and began communicating as a team, and subsequently the ball started finding the back of the net. (Assistant Coach) Danielle (Morgan) and I were satisfied with the end result."
Waverly spread the scoring wealth. Loren Moran finished with a hat trick of three goals on seven shots. Zoiee Smith added a pair of goals on nine shots. Macey Gecowets, Michaela Rhoads and Amelia Willis all added a goal. Defensively, Alexis Murphy recorded four steals and had eight interceptions, while Rhoads provided nine interceptions and three steals.
“(West Coach) Tom Hoggard always does a great job of preparing his athletes," said Murphy. "The girls worked hard the entire match and kept a positive attitude. We want to wish Portsmouth West good luck for the rest of their season and we look forward to seeing them again at our place."
The Lady Tigers scored 10 more goals in their home opener, knocking off the visiting Ironton St. Joseph Lady Flyers 10-3.
“Danielle and I were very impressed with how quickly we came out to play tonight. We scored three goals in seven minutes against a very well conditioned and physical Ironton St. Joseph team," stated Murphy. “That kind of set the tone for the rest of the match. "Our team played with the most fluid movement, which was attributed to our movement on and off the ball. It was fun to watch them play tonight.”
Moran completed another hat trick with three first-half goals, using an assist from Zoiee Smith one one. Smith scored two first half goals and two more in the second. Willis provided two goals and had an assist on one of Smith's. Kylie Smith added five assists, including one on Lauren Murphy's goal, which marked the final Waverly points of the contest with three minutes to go.
"We have to compliment Emma Whaley from the Flyers (who also had a hat trick of three goals). She did a nice job getting open. She made it difficult to defend with her speed and ball control”, said Murphy. "The Lady Flyers did not quit the entire match. They are very well conditioned and have a 'no quit' attitude. We wish them the best of luck on the rest of their season."
With those two wins, the Lady Tigers improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the SOC.
Waverly's next match is a non conference contest at home Saturday, Aug. 29 versus Warren with a 3 p.m. start time. They get back into league competition and will head to Wheelersburg Tuesday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.