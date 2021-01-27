It was a tough shooting night for the Lady Redstreaks on Tuesday night, as they got back into SVC action, hosting the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers. Despite the Redstreaks getting many good looks at the bucket all night, they were just 11-of-40 from the field and fell to the Pioneers by a 52-32 final.
“We didn’t get a lot of shots to fall that we would have liked to (hit), but we did get some good looks at the bucket though, and they did a good job against a good Zane Trace team,” said Piketon Interim Head Coach Walt Woodruff.
Piketon took a 6-5 lead with 4:22 to go in the first before Zane Trace made it 10-6. The Redstreaks got within 10-8 in the quarter before the Pioneers made it 15-10 after the first. Zane Trace outscored the Redstreaks 19-7 in the second quarter as they led 34-17 going into halftime.
Piketon continued to fight and battle in the second half but just couldn't get into a rhythm as they trailed 46-19 after the third. The Redstreaks never gave up in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Pioneers 11-6 but fell short 52-32.
“It was a tough loss, but the kids played hard and with a lot of effort. We had a little trouble on offense trying to get things going and missing a few people, but that’s the way this crazy season is going. When you don’t have all the tools in your arsenal, it makes it a little tough. But I thought they played hard tonight and told them to be ready for practice tomorrow and Thursday night,” said Woodruff.
Leading the Redstreaks was Natalie Cooper and Bailey Vulgamore who each scored eight points. Cooper also had a team high eight rebounds. Savannah McNelly and Addison Johnson each chipped in with five points, while Kennedy Jenkins scored four points, and Laney Brown rounded out the Redstreaks scoring with two.
As a team, the Redstreaks were 10-of-21 from the charity stripe and pulled down 25 rebounds. Piketon also forced 14 Zane Trace turnovers. Piketon looks to bounce back on Thursday when they travel to Bainbridge to take on the Paint Valley Bearcats.
