In recent track and field action, the Waverly Lady Tigers competed at Paint Valley’s Andy Haines Invitational on April 13 and Amanda-Clearcreek’s Cole McCafferty Invitational on April 18.
At Paint Valley, the Lady Tigers finished eighth overall.
In relays, the 4x800-meter team of Hadlee Cisco, Olivia Russell, Quinn Shaffer, and Mallory Roberts brought home second with an improved time of 11:07 over their seeded time of 11:30. The 4x100-meter team of Rachel Remy, Avery Nathan, Morgan Crabtree, and Aerian Tackett also nabbed second (55.21 seconds). The 4x400-meter crew of Rachel Remy, Liv Russell, Leah Lambert, and Sadie Royster secured fifth (4:38.09).
Individually in distance races, Roberts was second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:03.30, improving upon her seeded time of 13:30. Also in distance, Hadlee Cisco took third in the 800-meter run in 2:42.6, improving upon her seeded time of 2:45. Quinn Shaffer secured seventh place in the 1,600-meter run, improving upon her time as well. Shaffer finished in 6:24.54, ahead of her seeded time of 6:40.
Lambert added two individual placements. She cleared 4-feet, 6-inches in the high jump for the first time in the high jump to take fifth, improving upon her previous best of 4-4, and completed the 100-meter hurdles in 19.43 seconds.
Starting a new week, the Lady Tigers pushed their way into the top three at the Amanda-Clearcreek Cole McCafferty meet on April 18.
The Lady Tigers finished third with 87 points behind Columbus School For Girls (117), Amanda Clearcreek (88). Waverly beat seven other teams during this meet.
In relays, the 4x800 team of Hadlee Cisco, Olivia Russell, Quinn Shaffer, and Mallory Roberts took second once again (11:07.2). The 4x200-meter group of Aerian Tackett, Rachel Remy, Olivia Russell, and Sadie Royster were third (2:00.18). The 4x100-meter team of Leah Lambert, Morgan Crabtree, Rachel Remy, and Aerian Tackett secured fifth (56.13). The 4x400-meter crew of Rachel Remy, Olivia Russell, Paige O’Bryant, and Mallory Roberts was also third (4:37.52).
Individually, O’Bryant second in the 100-meter dash (13.2 seconds), second in the high jump at season-best 4-10, and first in the 200-meter dash (27.6). Lambert placed in three events, grabbing third in 300-meter hurdles (53.53), fifth in high jump with a new best height of 4-8, and eighth in 100-meter hurdles (19.18).
In other sprint races, Sadie Royster fifth in the 400-meter (1:08.71), while Crabtree was seventh in the 100 meter dash (14.24).
In distance races, Roberts was fourth in the 1,600-meter run (6:01.55) and seventh in the 800-meter run (2:46.7) where Shaffer joined her and placed eighth (2:53). Hadlee Cisco was third in the 3200-meter run (13:11.23) and Ava Robertson was eighth (14:19.76).
In throws, Katy Helton landed fifth in the discus with a distance of 76-04.
The Lady Tigers competed again Tuesday at the Northwest Mohawk Invitational. On Thursday, they will go to the Vinton County Invitational.
