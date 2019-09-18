For the second consecutive week, the men's cross country program at Shawnee State University picked up the Mid-South Conference's Runner of the Week Award as SSU's Seth Farmer posted a strong time of 25:24 in the 8K to claim his first Runner of the Week Award in the 2019-20 athletic year and the sixth of his career as announced by conference officials on Monday.
Farmer, who competed in the Michigan State Spartan Invitational on Friday afternoon, posted a strong mark as the senior's time of 25:24 in the event's eight-kilometer race allowed the senior to collect a 12th place finish of 326 runners at the Spartan Invitational. The Piketon, Ohio native outran 26 NCAA Division I athletes and recorded the 11th fastest one-mile in the event in the process by running a 4:58 during a one-mile stretch of the event.
Overall, Farmer's 12th place finish at the Spartan Invitational topped the efforts of six additional Bears who ran inside the top-100, including Hunter Hoover (26th, 25:44.7), Hunter Bennington (59th, 26:26.4), Steven Adams (74th, 26:38.7), Aiden Kammler (83rd, 26:49.8), Josh Metzung (90th, 26:57.6), and Jacob Kemper (96th, 27:00.5).
Farmer's efforts at the Spartan Invitational follow a strong showing at the Mid-South Conference Previews, where the senior finished third with a 16:06 5K time. His mark was less than a second off of fellow teammate and second-place finisher Hunter Hoover, who won last week's Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week Award behind his 16:05.37, and Freed-Hardeman's Tyler Alverson, who won the MSC Previews with his time of 15:57.79. Nine Shawnee State runners finished in the top-20 overall at the MSC Previews.
In addition to winning MSC Runner of the Week for the week of Sept. 16, Farmer has also taken home MSC Runner of the Week honors on Oct. 17, 2016, Sept. 11, 2017, Oct. 17, 2017, Sept. 17, 2018, and Oct. 1, 2018.
