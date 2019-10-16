In a sectional semifinal soccer game that was a grinder from start to finish, the Waverly Lady Tigers survived to play another day.
Waverly defeated the visiting Jackson Ironladies 2-1 Tuesday night at Raidiger Field, waging a battle that was nip-and-tuck all the way to the final seconds. It was a very physical contest with players from both teams ending up on the ground on multiple occasions.
"This is like Wheelersburg," said Waverly coach Chris Murphy, referring to Waverly's league win at Wheelersburg on Sept. 26. "We have never beaten Jackson in our five years of existence. We've tied them, but we have never beaten them until now. It was just a matter of believing and overcoming. Now we've overcome that obstacle, which is going to make us feel better and even more confident within ourselves going forward."
Jackson had a couple of early shots to start the game, putting the Lady Tigers on their toes immediately. Despite Jackson controlling much of the ball possession early, Waverly's breakthrough came in the 10th minute of the contest. The Lady Tigers had produced several close range shots, and eventually they were rewarded with a corner kick. Loren Moran took that kick and fired a well-placed ball into a pack of Tigers right in front of the goal. It sailed over a leaping Zoiee Smith, landing right in front of the goal and Amelia Willis. With a quick strike, Willis slotted it past Jackson senior keeper Sydney Brown, putting the Lady Tigers in front 1-0 with 30:47 left on the clock in the opening half.
Now the Lady Tigers were tasked with holding the lead and adding to it. But they couldn't break through the Jackson defense. The Ironladies found an equalizer with 13:10 to go in the first half when senior Brynlee Vermillion scored from close range, using an assist from junior Taylor Thorpe. That knotted the score at 1-1, which was where it remained at the break.
Jackson outshot Waverly 11-6 in that opening half. Shots-on-goal were even at four each with Jackson's Brown recording saves on three of those.
"I was proud of the girls because at halftime they sat down and worked through their issues together," said Murphy. "They talked to each other and said they could do it. They were believing the entire time. They never had any disbelief. Then obviously we had the outcome we wanted and won it. So that part was good."
A crucial moment in the contest came just four minutes into the second half. Waverly senior goal keeper Anna Jordan was tasked with stopping a potential breakaway goal. She reacted to the direction of the laser shot, going down on one knee and using the other outstretched leg to stop it, almost like doing the splits. After that dramatic stop with the ball ricocheting off her leg, Jordan may have recorded the biggest save of the game.
"Anna Jordan had a heck of a game. She reads the game well and she's very fast with her reactions. That was a huge goal-saving stop. That could have been a game changer, but she rose to the challenge," said Murphy. "Anna keeps getting better and better all of the time. Her confidence keeps growing more and more. She is a very strong, competent keeper and has good discipline."
Instead of being down 2-1 at that point, the game remained tied at 1-1. With the confidence of the Lady Tigers continuing to grow, they produced the go-ahead goal eight minutes later. This time, Willis had the opportunity to return the favor to Moran. Willis got the ball into position near the goal for Moran, who fired an arcing kick that sailed over top of the Jackson keeper. The ball landed in the back of the net, creating a 2-1 Waverly lead. With their confidence continuing to grow, the Lady Tigers held that lead to finish off the win.
Waverly outshot Jackson 8-6 in that half. Jordan finished her night with six saves, having five of those during the second half. Waverly also had three corner kicks, while Jackson did not have any. Each team committed seven fouls in the battle.
"Overall, I'm very happy. I'm glad we got our composure. Tournament play is about getting to the next round," said Murphy. "It was not as clean as we would have liked, but overall we stayed strong, stayed together, kept believing, played as a unit, and a lot of people stepped up tonight. It was a good team victory."
That next round continues Saturday morning at 11 a.m. as the Lady Tigers (14-3) travel to Vincent to take on the Warren Lady Warriors.
