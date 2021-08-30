The Eastern Eagle cross country squad began their fall campaign at the Pickerington XC Classic hosted by Pickerington High School North. The Eagles had multiple top 30 finishers along with an individual champion.
Senior standout Abby Cochenour started the season placing 23rd overall out of a strong field of 304 total runners. Abby covered the 5-kilometer course in a time of 21 minutes and 57 seconds. In her first ever race for Eastern, freshman Madi Day placed 245th with a time of 30 minutes and 24 seconds. Junior Sofia Salisbury was the final Eastern runner to finish, placing 250th overall.
Eastern’s high school boys team placed 13th overall, led by a strong showing from sophomore Teagan Werner. Teagan’s time of 17 minutes and 50 seconds was good enough for an 11th place finish out of a total of 373 runners. Freshman Garrett Cody finished 78th with a time of 19 minutes and 45 seconds. Junior Neil Leist and freshman Tucker Leist were the next Eagles to cross the finish line. Neil and Tucker placed 87th and 140th overall. Freshman Carson Salisbury and Sherman Salisbury were the remaining Eagle finishers, placing 228th and 273rd overall.
Eastern’s junior high girls squad had a strong showing placing three in the top 50, led by Josie Ware’s 15th overall finish. Josie covered the 2-mile course in a time of 14 minutes and 14 seconds. In her first ever cross country race, Gracie Long placed 18th overall with a time of 14 minutes and 25 seconds. Olivia Logan was the remaining junior high girl finisher for Eastern, placing 46th overall with a time of 15 minutes and 27 seconds.
The performance of the day goes to 8th grader Aiden Werner, who took home the individual win in the junior high boys race. Aiden placed first of 258 total runners with a time of 11 minutes and 11 seconds. The remaining finishers for Eastern were Evan Hines, Jubal Bevins, and Landen Durham who finished 150th, 172nd and 173rd overall, respectively.
Eastern competes again this Saturday at the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.