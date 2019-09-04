After an exciting start to the 2019 high school football season for Pike County teams, preparations have begun for week two opponents.
Here’s a look at the upcoming games this week for Eastern, Piketon and Waverly.
Waverly @ Zane Trace
After thrilling their fans with a come-from-behind finish against a strong Athens team, the Waverly Tigers will look to continue their success on the road as they head to Zane Trace this week.
The Tigers overcame a 27-14 deficit late in the first half of Friday’s storm-delayed football battle against Athens, winning over the Bulldogs by a score of 30-27.
“Our guys played for each other tonight. We had some dudes sell out,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree after his team held on to beat the Bulldogs. “We found a way to win. They (the Bulldogs) are a great football team with a great bunch of athletes. We knew what they had and what they bring to the table. We were lucky enough to hold on here. It was a great team overall victory for our program.”
In the win, Waverly’s junior quarterback Haydn’ Shanks completed 15-of-25 passes for 168 yards, coming into the contest with limited reps due to an injury. Shanks was key in pushing the tempo of the game.
Senior running back Payton Shoemaker finished with 22 carries for 207 yards and all four Waverly touchdowns. He had 96 yards in kickoff returns and caught a pair of passes for 24 yards. Kicker Grayson Diener added to the scoring with a field goal and sent all five of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
J.T. Barnett was the leading tackler, amassing 13 tackles, including two sacks. Zeke Brown added 8.5 tackles a 50-yard interception return and 46 yards as a receiver.
Looking at Zane Trace, the Pioneers lost their opening game to the Logan Elm Braves 45-14 Friday night. This Waverly game will be the first home contest for ZTHS in 2019. Looking back, Waverly won last year’s matchup with the Pioneers by a score of 48-3. In fact, the Tigers have won the last three meetings between the two teams.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Zane Trace High School.
Piketon vs. Wellston
With a 31-14 triumph at South Point to give them their first opening game win since 2012, the Piketon Redstreaks will be looking to run their record to 2-0 this week as they prepare to play their first home game on the new turf field.
In order to move to 2-0, the Redstreaks will be looking to ground the Wellston Golden Rockets (0-1), who come into the game trying to avoid an 0-2 start. Wellston lost its rivalry game to Jackson Saturday night by a score of 23-6. Looking back at the 2018 meeting between the Redstreaks and the Golden Rockets, Wellston picked up a 48-14 win.
Against South Point on Friday evening, the Redstreaks took advantage of the opportunities they received, collecting five first half turnovers to seize the momentum en route to a strong win.
In the game against Jackson, Wellston fell behind after an early interception led to a touchdown. Jackson’s ground game saw the Ironmen put distance between themselves and the Golden Rockets to end the long-time series with another victory.
The Redstreaks moved some players around from last year’s team. Sammy Savage, who moved to the line during the 2018 season, went to running back and led the Streaks with 82 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Defensively, he added 10 tackles, including four for a loss. The other running back, senior Austin Henderson had a 50-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, nine tackles and a sack.
Sophomore quarterback Levi Gullion threw for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sophomore Johnny Burton was the leading receiver with five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Camren Loar had a 47-yard touchdown reception as well.
Defensively, Loar made two picks, while A.J. VanHoy snagged one. Former quarterback Connor Galloway made his presence known on defense with eight tackles.
“It just feels good to be 1-0,” said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion after Friday’s win. “The kids have worked hard, we had a rough season (last season) and they came back and did what we asked them to do.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Piketon High School.
Eastern vs. Huntington
For six minutes of Thursday night’s football game at Paint Valley, the Eastern Eagles showcased some of the talent on the offensive side of the ball.
After four possessions, each team had scored two touchdowns, and Paint Valley held a narrow 14-13 edge. But Eastern’s next possession ended with a pick-6 interception, shifting the momentum in favor of the Bearcats, who went on to win the game 56-13.
This week the Eagles will continue their non-league schedule by playing another team from the Scioto Valley Conference as they will take on the Huntington Huntsmen at home.
“They are very well coached. I really like his (Scott Keller’s) schemes on both sides of the ball. It is going to be a tough game,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison after his team battled Paint Valley Thursday evening.
The Huntsmen will be facing the Eastern Eagles for the second straight week, as they played their opener against the Eastern Eagles of Reedsville in Meigs County. Huntington lost that game 39-25.
Coach Tomlison knew his team would be facing an uphill battle in the opener at Paint Valley, which returned a senior-laden lineup from the 2018 playoff team. The Huntsmen will be a different story, as he expects a competitive and winnable game for his Eagles.
In the game against Paint Valley, Eastern quarterback Wyatt Hines completed 8-of-16 passes for 119 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Junior Logan Clemmons was the leading receiver with four catches for 74 yards and one touchdown Dillion Mattox caught two passes for 39 yards.
Defensively, Clemmons added seven tackles, Chase Carter followed with five, and Kyle Beasley had four along with a forced fumble.
Kickoff between the Huntsmen and the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at EHS.
