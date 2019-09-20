Grayson, KY – The Kentucky Christian University cross country program has jumped to eighth in the most recent Appalachian Athletic Conference poll.
KCU sent a handful of athletes to compete in the 2019 Michigan State University Spartan Invitational (East Lansing, MI) meet. As individual runners, the Knights couldn’t post team scores in either the men’s or women’s race but the runners certainly made their presence known.
On the women’s side, Sierra Poppell defeated over 30 DI runners on her way to setting the KCU 6K record with a sub-23-minute time of 22:52.9 over her 6,000 meters. Her time was 38th best in a field of 291 runners.
Likewise, Evan Leist produced the Kentucky Christian 8K mark, running a 27:09.8 which placed him 107 out of 326 runners and James Overholser recorded the second-best 8,000-meter time in KCU history by running 28:23.4
All KCU runners involved, raced against NCAA DI teams such as Michigan State, Bowling Green University and Oakland University as well as nationally ranked NCAA DII Grand Valley State University. Also running in the event were the NAIA ranked Shawnee State University Bears.
