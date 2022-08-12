Mother and son, Brenda Reed Walls and Trevor Walls, had the honor of being inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame at the same time. They stand here together after receiving their plaques.
Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
All-Ohio in football, all-Ohio in basketball, a starter on the baseball team. And by the way, the Waverly High School Class Valedictorian.
Trevor Walls could do it all.
“Trevor is one of those guys that you have in your life who you are lucky to be around as both a coach and a person,” stated Rusty Wright, his high school head football coach. “He is an outstanding person and one of the special ones. He was the guy out front pulling people to him and they followed.”
The 2008 graduate of Waverly High School certainly had a football career to remember.
He teams his junior and senior year were 19-1 in the regular season, including 10-0 in 2006, with a state playoff win each year.
As a senior in the regular season, he completed 52 percent of his passes for 2,002 yards, 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
His 2006 statistics were equally impressive, connecting on 126 out 208 passing attempts for 61 percent, 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions.
For his career, he passed for 6,195 yards and 67 touchdowns.
The honors flowed as well. On the state-wide level, he was first team all-Ohio as a senior and a second team choice at quarterback as a junior. On the Southeast District level, he was a first team pick as a senior and Co-Offensive Player Of The Year. As a junior, another first team all-district selection and honorable mention as a sophomore.
In the Southern Ohio Conference, he was all-SOC for three years and the Back Of The Year his final two campaigns.
“I remember my friends and teammates,” said Walls when reflecting on his career. “I also remember the playoffs wins against Jackson my junior year and Union Local as a senior.”
He completed his college career at New Mexico State, where he played all four years as both a quarterback and tight end.
Of course, there was also basketball, where he is the 12th all-time leading scorer among the boys with 1,004 points. In his senior year, he averaged 19.9 points and 9 rebounds per game, while as a junior he tallied 15.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per contest in helping Waverly to a 17-5 record.
“He was our leader. He wasn’t a loud, outspoken guy, he led by example,” said his high school teammate, Trevor Arnett. “He was the type of teammate you could count on. We never went into a game thinking we couldn’t win because we had him at center. He was unquestionably the star of the team yet he never carried himself like he was better than anyone else.”
As for basketball honors, he was first team all-SOC as a sophomore, junior and senior. In his final year, he was first team all-district and special mention all-Ohio while as a junior, he was second team all-district and honorable mention all-Ohio.
And when spring came, there was baseball. All told, Walls earned 11 varsity letters.
He believes it was beneficial for him to play all three sports.
“There are a lot of different things you can learn playing all three sports,” he concluded. “You learn about leadership and taking direction in each one.”
