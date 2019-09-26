Western had multiple cross country runners competing in Southeastern's Aaron Reed Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14. 

In the high school boys race, sophomore Trey Satterfield led the way, finishing 78th in 24:30.44. He was followed by freshman Dalton Risner (85th, 25:45.24), junior Layne Brooks (90th, 26:52.53) and freshman Caleb Price (96th, 29:03.36).

The lone Lady Indian in the high school girls race was Alicia Francis, who finished 73rd in 33:04.54. Roxanne Milar represented the Lady Indians in the junior high race, finishing 74th in 20:31.12. 

