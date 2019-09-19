When offense and defense work well together, the result is usually a positive outcome.
For the Waverly Lady Tigers, they are running like a well-oiled machine on the soccer pitch. Over the course of a four-day span, they played three games and outscored their opponents 16-0.
In a matchup Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14, with a team that the Lady Tigers had never defeated, a 2-0 victory over the visiting Alexander Lady Spartans was very sweet.
Each year the Lady Tigers have played the Alexander Lady Spartans, the team from Athens County has always been the victor, often by several goals. Earning a shutout victory over the generally strong program was the icing on the cake Saturday afternoon for Waverly.
The Lady Tigers scored both of their goals in the first half, striking early when Amelia Willis used a pass from Loren Moran to tally the first goal three minutes into the competition. Moran was able to tack on an insurance goal late in the half, scoring with 5:10 to go on an assist from Kylie Smith.
Earning that 2-0 victory was hard work for the Lady Tigers. Alexander's defense limited Waverly to just six shots. Moran and Willis had two shots each, while Lydia Brown and Kylie Smith had one each. In contrast, the Lady Spartans took 17 shots with 15 of those being shots-on-goal, resulting in 15 saves for Waverly senior goal keeper Anna Jordan. Albany's keeper, Amora Albano, recorded three saves, as the Lady Spartans limited Waverly's shots.
"This was a very satisfying win for us," stated Waverly coach Chris Murphy. "We put together a complete match today for 80 minutes, and as a result, Albany could not get started. Our team defense forced Albany to shoot off target and face two defenders at a time. Offensively, we involved everyone and did a great job finding the splits and exploring the space."
For the game, Waverly had two corner kicks and four fouls. Alexander had five fouls and no corner kicks. Both teams were offsides once.
Defensively, Michaela Rhoads led the team in intercepts with 10 and steals with four. Alexis Murphy added seven intercepts and three steals. Lydia Brown had six intercepts and one steal.
"The Spartans are a quality opponent, as always, which makes this win even more pleasant," added Murphy. "I would like to wish the Spartans good luck with the rest of their season."
The Lady Tigers improved to 7-2 overall with the win.
Returning to action Monday evening, Sept. 16, the Lady Tigers jumped back into Southern Ohio Conference play, downing the Portsmouth West Lady Senators 9-0 in Scioto County.
Waverly scored seven times in the first half and twice in the second half to complete the win.
Lydia Brown started the scoring for the Lady Tigers, using an assist from Kylie Smith. The next two goals belonged to Amelia Willis with Loren Moran providing an assist on the first. Moran then scored three of the last four goals of the half on her own, completing a hat trick. The other goal came from senior Brooke Elliott, making the lead 7-0 at the break.
In the second half, two additional Lady Tigers had the opportunity to score. Lauren Murphy tallied a goal with 21:55 to play. Then Michaela Rhoads scored at 9:22, making the final score 9-0.
"We played well tonight," stated Waverly coach Chris Murphy. "We executed our match plan well. Our dictation of the match allowed us to set up solid scoring opportunities. I would like to compliment West on their effort and desire to keep pushing. They did a good job. We wish them the best of luck with the rest of their season."
Moran led the Lady Tigers in shots with nine, followed by Macey Gecowets (5), Kylee Murphy (4), Kylie Smith (4), Alexis Murphy (3), Lauren Murphy (3), Michaela Rhoads (2), Paige Bellar (2), Anna Jordan (1), Lydia Brown (1) and Madalyn Pierce (1). Jordan and senior Taylor Blakeman split time as the goal keeper for the match.
Defensively, Rhoads had 10 steals and seven intercepts to lead the way in both categories. Alexis Murphy had six intercepts, Kylie Murphy had five, and Brown and Moran added four each. Brown also had four steals, as did Ariane Davis.
Waverly improved to 8-2-0 overall and 5-1-0 in the SOC with the win.
Getting right back to work Tuesday evening, Sept. 17, the Lady Tigers cruised to a 5-0 victory over the visiting Northwest Lady Mohawks.
Waverly scored two goals in the first half and three more in the second half. Loren Moran started it by hitting with 33:55, using an assist from Amelia Willis. Later, Willis added an unassisted goal with 6:34 left in the half to make it 2-0.
In the second half, Moran started the scoring again, connecting on her second goal with 28:50 left to play. Eight minutes later, Alexis Murphy was able to score, using an assist from Kylie Smith to complete it. Smith brought the scoring to an end, using an assist from Moran at 18:58 to make the score 5-0.
"We were very pleased with our effectiveness in moving the ball tonight. Our vision and movement on and off the ball was extremely efficient. We were able to capitalize on many of our opportunities and maintained an aggressive attack," said Waverly coach Chris Muprhy. "As always, Northwest played a strong, physical game. We'd like to wish them good luck with the rest of their season."
Moran led the team in shots with six and steals with 10. Alexis Murphy had eight intercepts and three steals. Michaela Rhoads, Kaylee Spencer and Kylee Murphy all had six intercepts each. Amelia Willis recorded nine steals and seven intercepts. Keeper Anna Jordan had three saves. Waverly outshot Northwest 21-4.
Waverly improved to 9-2-0 overall and 6-1-0 in the SOC. The Lady Tigers will travel to Warren High School in Vincent to take on the Lady Warriors Monday evening at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.