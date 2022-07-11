“Tip of the hat to Hillsboro’s pitcher ... he threw a good game. But the base running miscues, a couple balls in the infield we should’ve made plays on, and we didn’t, so that’s what you get,” said Waverly Post 142 head coach Jonathan Teeters.
“We have a chance to win the league if we win one of these next two games and hopefully we can play better than what we did today next week.”
The Shockers suffered their first loss in SCOL action as they fell 7-0 to Hillsboro Post 129 Saturday afternoon.
With a win against either Circleville Post 134 or Chillicothe Post 757 in the final week of the regular season next week, Waverly Post 142 can clinch an SCOL title.
Both teams began Saturday’s game going down in order in the first inning. Hillsboro Post 129 would go down in order in the top of the second inning. Tra Swayne drew a walk in the bottom of the second with two outs but a fielder's choice would end the inning.
Hillsboro Post 129 singled to lead off the third inning and advanced the runner to third with one out. The Shockers would get out of the jam, as a line out and flyout ended the inning. The Shockers would go down in order in the bottom half, as the game would be scoreless after three innings.
After Hillsboro Post 129 began the fourth inning with back-to-back base hits, they would then score on an RBI single. Hillsboro Post 129 then scored on a two-run double to take a 3-0 lead. A pair of fly outs and a strikeout would then end the inning. Waverly Post 142 threatened in the bottom of the inning after Weston Roop reached on an error and Peyton Harris and Tra Swayne walked back-to-back with two outs. A baserunning mistake for the final out ended the inning.
Hillsboro Post 129 added three more runs in the fifth inning, as they scored on a throwing error and a two run single to take a 6-0 lead. Hunter Edwards walked with a pair of outs in the bottom half of the inning. Hillsboro Post 129 and the Shockers would both go down in order in the sixth inning. Hillsboro Post 129 tallied the final run of the game in the top of the seventh on an RBI fielder's choice.
Ben Nichols started on the mound for Waverly Post 142, pitching five innings, striking out four and allowing seven hits. Carter Nickel faced eight batters in two innings of relief, striking out three.
Tra Swayne walked twice and Hunter Edwards, Jase Hurd and Peyton Harris walked once. Weston Roop reached on an error for the Shockers. The Shockers look to bounce back Tuesday night against Circleville Post 134.
“Alex Boles is going to have to step up big for us on Tuesday," said Teeters. "He’ll be on the mound and hopefully we can get this ship headed in the right direction.”
With the loss, the Shockers dropped to 13-11 (5-1 SCOL) and play at Circleville 134 Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.