Starting January off with a bang, the Western Indians returned to their home court Friday night and turned in a dominant 61-32 victory over the visiting Clay Panthers in Southern Ohio Conference Division I action.

Western’s strong start began immediately, as four Indians combined to score 17 points in the opening quarter, led by sophomore Drew Haggy, who provided seven of those. Chase Carter added five points, Logan Lightle hit a three-pointer and Kameron Janes added a bucket. Western took a 17-9 to the second quarter.


