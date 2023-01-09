Starting January off with a bang, the Western Indians returned to their home court Friday night and turned in a dominant 61-32 victory over the visiting Clay Panthers in Southern Ohio Conference Division I action.
Western’s strong start began immediately, as four Indians combined to score 17 points in the opening quarter, led by sophomore Drew Haggy, who provided seven of those. Chase Carter added five points, Logan Lightle hit a three-pointer and Kameron Janes added a bucket. Western took a 17-9 to the second quarter.
Balanced scoring continued in the second frame. Daniel Rodriguez led the way for Western, scoring eight of his team’s 16. Lightle connected on another trifecta, Zach Teed scored three points with a bucket and a free throw, and Haggy added a bucket. At the half, Western led 33-17.
Coming out of the break, the Indians had a 24-point outburst in the third quarter. Lightle connected on two more trifectas. Janes also had six points, followed by Haggy with five, Carter with four and Rodriguez with three. Western led 57-26 as the game moved to the fourth quarter.
Seniors Teed and Dakotah Hughes both had a bucket to wrap up the scoring in the game. Every player dressed for varsity action had the opportunity to log minutes in the final minutes of play in Western’s 61-32 victory.
It was a balanced scoring effort for Western. Haggy led the way with 14 points, followed by Lightle with 12 and Rodriguez with 11. Clay was led by sophomore Malachi Loper, who finished with 18 points as the only Panther in double figures.
With the win, Western improved to 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the SOC I. The Indians had another home league game Tuesday evening against Sciotoville East. On Friday, they will travel to Green to continue SOC I action.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.